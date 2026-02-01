ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Lacks Specific Announcements For MSMEs: Association Of Indian Entrepreneurs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( ANI )

Chennai: The Association of Indian Entrepreneurs, representing the MSMEs, on Sunday said the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lacks specific announcements for the micro, small and medium enterprises, which was highly expected.

"This is a disappointing budget that increases worries about the future. It is a budget that does not speak of relief. GST should have been restructured to suit value-added tax models. Just as Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) are given to corporates, a 'Value Added Incentive' should have been given to small and micro enterprises, the Association of Indian Entrepreneurs, National Chairman K E Raghunathan said.

"Despite various announcements, allocations and incentives across several sectors, it is disappointing that this budget lacks the specific announcements that the MSME industries highly expected", he said.