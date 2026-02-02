Budget Focuses On Long Term Stability, Investor Safety & Future-Ready Banking: FM Sitharaman
Published : February 2, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: At a time when global trade uncertainty, including US tariff pressure, is affecting economies worldwide, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified the government's approach behind the Union Budget 2026-27. She said the decisions were not driven by short-term reactions but by a clear plan to support Indian businesses, encourage job-creating sectors and ensure a stable economic environment.
Addressing concerns on market risks, banking reforms, and large infrastructure projects, Sitharaman emphasised that the government's focus remains on protecting investors, strengthening financial institutions, and preparing the economy to meet future challenges with confidence.
The Budget has not made any announcements specifically due to the impact of US tariffs. Sitharaman clarified that all the announcements made in the Budget are part of a well-thought-out strategy, aimed solely at creating a better and more supportive environment for Indian businesses.
She said several announcements have been made, keeping the labour-intensive sectors in mind. This is the reason behind various measures, including relief in customs duty. She also stated the government has not yet carried out any assessment of the possible impact of US tariffs on India.
Investor Protection
On imposing Securities Transaction Tax (STT) in the stock market, she made it clear that the move was not intended to harm anyone and that the tax has been applied only to the Futures and Options (F&O) segment.
She said many parents have contacted the government expressing concern that their children are involved in F&O trading and are losing money. "Reports also suggest that a significant percentage of people who invest in such instruments end up incurring losses. This concern is the reason behind the government's decision," she said, adding that serious investors would understand this step, as it affects only the F&O segment and no other investment instruments.
Banks for 2047
Responding to a question on the need for a new banking committee, the Finance Minister said the Budget 2026–27 proposes the setting up of a 'High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat'.
"India's banking system is currently in good shape, with NPAs under control and the overall health of the banking sector remaining strong. However, keeping the 2047 vision in mind, the banking system needs to be further strengthened and secured so that it is well prepared to handle the economic challenges of the future. The proposed committee will provide appropriate suggestions on what needs to be done going forward," she added.
On the funding for bullet train projects, Sitharaman categorically stated that the Budget has nothing to do with this issue. "Whatever delays have occurred in these projects are purely due to political reasons. Funding is not a problem when it comes to bullet trains and high-speed rail projects in the country," she added.
The government has outlined a spending plan of around Rs 53.5 lakh crore for 2026–27 while expecting non-debt income of about Rs 36.5 lakh crore. At the same time, the fiscal deficit has been projected at 4.3% of GDP for the next financial year, a small improvement over the current year. The government also expects its overall debt position to improve marginally, reflecting continued focus on balancing development spending with fiscal discipline.
Overall, the Budget underlines the government's effort to strike a balance between growth and fiscal discipline. With higher spending planned alongside controlled borrowing, the government aims to support economic activity while gradually reducing the deficit and debt levels.
Officials said this approach reflects a long-term strategy focused on stability, responsible investing and preparing the economy to meet future challenges.
