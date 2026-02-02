ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Focuses On Long Term Stability, Investor Safety & Future-Ready Banking: FM Sitharaman

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: At a time when global trade uncertainty, including US tariff pressure, is affecting economies worldwide, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified the government's approach behind the Union Budget 2026-27. She said the decisions were not driven by short-term reactions but by a clear plan to support Indian businesses, encourage job-creating sectors and ensure a stable economic environment.

Addressing concerns on market risks, banking reforms, and large infrastructure projects, Sitharaman emphasised that the government's focus remains on protecting investors, strengthening financial institutions, and preparing the economy to meet future challenges with confidence.

The Budget has not made any announcements specifically due to the impact of US tariffs. Sitharaman clarified that all the announcements made in the Budget are part of a well-thought-out strategy, aimed solely at creating a better and more supportive environment for Indian businesses.

She said several announcements have been made, keeping the labour-intensive sectors in mind. This is the reason behind various measures, including relief in customs duty. She also stated the government has not yet carried out any assessment of the possible impact of US tariffs on India.

Investor Protection

On imposing Securities Transaction Tax (STT) in the stock market, she made it clear that the move was not intended to harm anyone and that the tax has been applied only to the Futures and Options (F&O) segment.

She said many parents have contacted the government expressing concern that their children are involved in F&O trading and are losing money. "Reports also suggest that a significant percentage of people who invest in such instruments end up incurring losses. This concern is the reason behind the government's decision," she said, adding that serious investors would understand this step, as it affects only the F&O segment and no other investment instruments.