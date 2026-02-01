Budget 2026: Where Every Rupee Is Spent And From Where It Comes From
While on the expenditure side, the largest share of spending will go to states, 24 paise out of every rupee will come from borrowings.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on Sunday outlined revenue sources, spending priorities and fiscal strategy as India pushes towards its Viksit Bharat vision and its goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2030.
The Union Budget 2026 comes at a time when trade tensions triggered by fresh tariffs announced by former US President Donald Trump have unsettled markets worldwide.
Where every rupee is spent
On the expenditure side, the largest share of spending in Budget 2026 will go to states. For every rupee spent by the Centre, 22 paise is expected will be transferred to states as their share of central taxes and duties. Interest payments on government debt remain a major burden. Around 20 paise out of every rupee will be used to service past borrowings.
Central sector schemes will receive 17 paise per rupee, while centrally sponsored schemes will account for 8 paise. Defence spending will take up 11 paise, reflecting the government's focus on national security and modernisation.
Finance Commission transfers and other statutory payments will absorb 7 paise, while another 7 paise will go towards other expenditure. Major subsidies are allocated 6 paise, while civil pensions will receive 2 paise from every rupee spent.
Where every rupee comes from
On the revenue side, borrowing continues to play a significant role. At least 24 paise out of every rupee will come from borrowings and other liabilities, making it the single largest source of funds.
Income tax is expected to contribute 21 paise, while corporate tax will add 18 paise. Together, direct taxes form a major pillar of government revenue in Budget 2026. Indirect taxes also contribute substantially. GST and other indirect taxes are projected to bring in 15 paise per rupee.
Non-tax revenue, including dividends and fees, is expected to contribute 10 paise. Union excise duties account for 6 paise, customs duties for 4 paise, and net non-debt capital receipts for 2 paise.
The breaking down of the Union Budget to a single rupee helps explain complex public finances in simple terms. The rupee, multiplied by millions of times, funds highways, railways, defence equipment, welfare schemes, healthcare, education and digital infrastructure. At the same time, part of it goes towards repaying old debt, while another part is invested to support future growth and job creation.
