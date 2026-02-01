ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Where Every Rupee Is Spent And From Where It Comes From

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on Sunday outlined revenue sources, spending priorities and fiscal strategy as India pushes towards its Viksit Bharat vision and its goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

The Union Budget 2026 comes at a time when trade tensions triggered by fresh tariffs announced by former US President Donald Trump have unsettled markets worldwide.

Where every rupee is spent

On the expenditure side, the largest share of spending in Budget 2026 will go to states. For every rupee spent by the Centre, 22 paise is expected will be transferred to states as their share of central taxes and duties. Interest payments on government debt remain a major burden. Around 20 paise out of every rupee will be used to service past borrowings.



Central sector schemes will receive 17 paise per rupee, while centrally sponsored schemes will account for 8 paise. Defence spending will take up 11 paise, reflecting the government's focus on national security and modernisation.



Finance Commission transfers and other statutory payments will absorb 7 paise, while another 7 paise will go towards other expenditure. Major subsidies are allocated 6 paise, while civil pensions will receive 2 paise from every rupee spent.

Where every rupee comes from