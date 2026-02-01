Union Budget 2026: FM Lists 3 'Kartavyas' To Shape India's Economic And Social Policies
FM Sitharaman highlighted that Budget 2026 is guided by three 'Kartavyas', focusing on sustained economic growth, people-centric development, and inclusive opportunities to strengthen India's economy.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, unveiling a reform-led economic roadmap guided by three core "Kartavyas" to steer India's growth and development amid global uncertainty.
This is the first Budget prepared by Kartavya Bhavan, the Finance Minister said, adding that the government is drawing inspiration from three key duties to strengthen India's economic and social foundations.
First Kartavya: Sustained Economic Growth
"Our first Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, while building resilience to global uncertainties," Sitharaman said. She emphasised that boosting efficiency and strengthening the economy's ability to withstand external shocks remain a top priority.
Second Kartavya: People-Centric Development
The second Kartavya focuses on fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Sitharman said the Budget aims to address everyday concerns such as jobs, income stability, and access to essential services. "It is to build the capacity of our citizens and make them strong partners in India's journey to prosperity," she noted, highlighting skill development, employment opportunities, and human capital growth.
Third Kartavya: Inclusive Development
Aligned with the government's mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the third Kartavya seeks to ensure inclusive access to growth opportunities. "Every family, community, region, and sector should have access to resources, amenities, and opportunities for meaningful participation," Sitharaman said, underlining the focus on balanced economic progress and social welfare.
The Finance Minister added that India's approach will prioritise accelerating growth, maintaining structural reforms, and ensuring policies benefit all sections of society. She also noted the importance of trade and multilateral engagement in a challenging international environment. She further stated that the government's 'Reform Express' is well on its way and will maintain its momentum to help all fulfil the duties.
Also Read
- Budget 2026: In Historic Shift, Part B Of FM Sitharaman's Speech Poised To Take Centre Stage
- Union Budget 2026: What To Expect From FM Sitharaman's Record Ninth Consecutive Budget In Parliament
- Union Budget 2026 | Nirmala Sitharaman Opts For Kanchipuram Silk Saree Today - A Look Back At Her Budget Attire Over The Years