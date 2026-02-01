ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026: FM Lists 3 'Kartavyas' To Shape India's Economic And Social Policies

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, unveiling a reform-led economic roadmap guided by three core "Kartavyas" to steer India's growth and development amid global uncertainty.

This is the first Budget prepared by Kartavya Bhavan, the Finance Minister said, adding that the government is drawing inspiration from three key duties to strengthen India's economic and social foundations.

First Kartavya: Sustained Economic Growth

"Our first Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, while building resilience to global uncertainties," Sitharaman said. She emphasised that boosting efficiency and strengthening the economy's ability to withstand external shocks remain a top priority.