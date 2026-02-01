Budget 2026: Seven New High-Speed Corridors To Transform Rail Transportation Sector, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw said these corridors will enhance business, tourism, education, and medical activities which will boost the country's growth.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said seven newly high-speed corridors will completely transform the transportation sector in the country, with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad forming the "South High-Speed Diamond."
According to him, these high-speed rail corridors will act as growth connectors between Mumbai and Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, and Varanasi to Siliguri.
Vaishnaw further informed the media persons at Railway Bhawan in New Delhi that this will prove to be a great boon for the five South Indian states such as Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.
He stated that these corridors will enhance business, tourism, education, and medical activities which will boost the country's growth.
"A major announcement has been made regarding the new dedicated freight corridors. The Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors (WDFC and EDFC) have made significant progress. 400 trains are currently traveling on these corridors daily. The 2052 km East-West Freight Corridor and seven high-speed corridors will together give a new impetus to the railways," he added.
"These corridors promise to transform the transportation of goods across regions. By enabling faster and more efficient movement from one place to another, they will strengthen the overall logistics network. More importantly, the shift from road transport to these corridors is expected to cut pollution levels by nearly 95 per cent, marking a major step toward cleaner and more sustainable transportation,” the minister explained.
In the Union Budget, the railway's budgetary support of Rs 2,78,000 crore was announced in the budget. The total capital expenditure is Rs 2,93,000 crore.
Focusing the safety issues, Union Minister Vaishnaw informed that there is a huge focus on safety. Around Rs1,20,000 crore will be invested in safety, and based on past performance, there has been about a 95 per cent improvement in safety and a 95 per cent reduction in accidents which is very significant.
Significant efforts have been made to ensure passenger safety. The focus remains on safety through addressing root causes, improving systems, and enhancing maintenance practices.
"To provide the better safety to the passengers, the railway will take more initiative for maintaining, tracks, wagons, coaches, and locomotives. The Kavach system, anti-collision which helps to reduce accidents, and CCTVs will also be installed in the train for safety purposes," he stated.
According to him, more number of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains will be made functional for passengers. The budget outlines several major initiatives to strengthen infrastructure, with particular emphasis on dedicated freight corridors, the nationwide expansion of waterways, the development of high-speed rail corridors, and the growth of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.