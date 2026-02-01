ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Seven New High-Speed Corridors To Transform Rail Transportation Sector, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said seven newly high-speed corridors will completely transform the transportation sector in the country, with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad forming the "South High-Speed Diamond."

According to him, these high-speed rail corridors will act as growth connectors between Mumbai and Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, and Varanasi to Siliguri.

Vaishnaw further informed the media persons at Railway Bhawan in New Delhi that this will prove to be a great boon for the five South Indian states such as Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.

He stated that these corridors will enhance business, tourism, education, and medical activities which will boost the country's growth.

"A major announcement has been made regarding the new dedicated freight corridors. The Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors (WDFC and EDFC) have made significant progress. 400 trains are currently traveling on these corridors daily. The 2052 km East-West Freight Corridor and seven high-speed corridors will together give a new impetus to the railways," he added.

"These corridors promise to transform the transportation of goods across regions. By enabling faster and more efficient movement from one place to another, they will strengthen the overall logistics network. More importantly, the shift from road transport to these corridors is expected to cut pollution levels by nearly 95 per cent, marking a major step toward cleaner and more sustainable transportation,” the minister explained.