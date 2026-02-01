ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 MEA Allocation: How Much Money Would India Grant To Overseas Development Partnerships

Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 20,516.61 crore to the MEA, a 15.45% increase in its core expenditure over the 2024-25 estimates.

Budget 2026 MEA Allocation
Budget 2026 MEA Allocation (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2026-27 Budget in the Parliament today (February 1). While all eyes would be on the announcements in key sectors, it will be interesting to see how much is allocated to the Ministry of External Affairs, including India's overseas development partnerships.

The Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 20,516.61 crore to the MEA, representing a 15.45% increase in its core expenditure over the 2024-25 budget estimates. Rs 6,750 crore (33% of the total budget) was allocated for overseas aid, a 20% increase over the 2024-25 estimates as the government made it clear that it meant to further strengthen its Neighbourhood First policy.

Bhutan was allocated the largest share of Rs 2,150 crore as development aid, while Nepal received Rs 700 crore and the Maldives got Rs 600 crore. An amount of Rs 100 crore was set aside for the Chabahar port project in Iran. Rs 4,206.22 crore were kept aside for maintaining missions abroad, while Passport Services were allocated Rs 1,913.47 crore.

In continuation with India's special relationship with the people of Afghanistan, an allocation of Rs 100 crore was made to that country. An allocation of Rs 350 crore was set aside for violence-hit Myanmar, while the amount for Mauritius was pegged at Rs 500 crore. The total assistance for Latin America and Eurasia in the budget for 2025-26 was pegged at Rs 100 crore.

Read More:

  1. Budget 2026: Defence Spending Is Not Consumption But Insurance
  2. Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: From FM Sitharaman's Record Ninth Consecutive Budget In Parliament

TAGGED:

MEA ALLOCATION
EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ALLOCATION
OVERSEAS DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIPS
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN
BUDGET 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.