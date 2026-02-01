Budget 2026 MEA Allocation: How Much Money Would India Grant To Overseas Development Partnerships
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2026-27 Budget in the Parliament today (February 1). While all eyes would be on the announcements in key sectors, it will be interesting to see how much is allocated to the Ministry of External Affairs, including India's overseas development partnerships.
The Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 20,516.61 crore to the MEA, representing a 15.45% increase in its core expenditure over the 2024-25 budget estimates. Rs 6,750 crore (33% of the total budget) was allocated for overseas aid, a 20% increase over the 2024-25 estimates as the government made it clear that it meant to further strengthen its Neighbourhood First policy.
Bhutan was allocated the largest share of Rs 2,150 crore as development aid, while Nepal received Rs 700 crore and the Maldives got Rs 600 crore. An amount of Rs 100 crore was set aside for the Chabahar port project in Iran. Rs 4,206.22 crore were kept aside for maintaining missions abroad, while Passport Services were allocated Rs 1,913.47 crore.
In continuation with India's special relationship with the people of Afghanistan, an allocation of Rs 100 crore was made to that country. An allocation of Rs 350 crore was set aside for violence-hit Myanmar, while the amount for Mauritius was pegged at Rs 500 crore. The total assistance for Latin America and Eurasia in the budget for 2025-26 was pegged at Rs 100 crore.
