ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 MEA Allocation: How Much Money Would India Grant To Overseas Development Partnerships

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2026-27 Budget in the Parliament today (February 1). While all eyes would be on the announcements in key sectors, it will be interesting to see how much is allocated to the Ministry of External Affairs, including India's overseas development partnerships.

The Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 20,516.61 crore to the MEA, representing a 15.45% increase in its core expenditure over the 2024-25 budget estimates. Rs 6,750 crore (33% of the total budget) was allocated for overseas aid, a 20% increase over the 2024-25 estimates as the government made it clear that it meant to further strengthen its Neighbourhood First policy.