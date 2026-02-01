ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host First-Ever Global Big Cat Summit In 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: India is set to host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit this year, drawing heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries, who will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

Presenting the 2026-27 Union Budget, Sitharaman said India established the International Big Cat Alliance in 2024 and the Global Big Cat Summit will be held for the first time this year for strengthening strategies for conservation of the big cats.

"Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister, we established the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in 2024. This year, India is hosting the first ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation," Sitharaman said.

The IBCA, established in March 2024 through the National Tiger Conservation Authority under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, focuses on conservation of seven big cats, namely tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.