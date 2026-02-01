India To Host First-Ever Global Big Cat Summit In 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will attend the Global Big Cat Summit in India, announced Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: India is set to host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit this year, drawing heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries, who will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.
Presenting the 2026-27 Union Budget, Sitharaman said India established the International Big Cat Alliance in 2024 and the Global Big Cat Summit will be held for the first time this year for strengthening strategies for conservation of the big cats.
"Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister, we established the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in 2024. This year, India is hosting the first ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation," Sitharaman said.
The IBCA, established in March 2024 through the National Tiger Conservation Authority under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, focuses on conservation of seven big cats, namely tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.
Significant nations among the 95 range countries include Canada, Brazil, Iran, China, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey and USA.
IBCA conveys gratitude to Hon’ble Finance Minister @nsitharaman for announcing India’s strengthened global commitment to #BigCat conservation and the hosting of the 1st ever Global Big Cat Summit in India this year under the aegis of IBCA & @moefcc under the leadership of Hon’ble… pic.twitter.com/2fwFiHxf48— International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) (@IBCA_official) February 1, 2026
IBCA lauded the Union Finance Minister for announcing India’s strengthened global commitment to big cat conservation and hosting the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit in India this year under the aegis of IBCA and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. "IBCA conveys gratitude to Hon’ble Finance Minister for announcing India’s strengthened global commitment to #BigCat conservation and the hosting of the 1st ever Global Big Cat Summit in India this year under the aegis of IBCA & MOEFCC under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stewardship of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav," IBCA posted on its X handle.
According to IBCA the summit will have ministerial delegations from 95 range countries along with leading conservation organisations and partners, to strengthen collaboration and advance the global big cat conservation agenda. "IBCA gratefully acknowledges the steadfast support of the Government of India in advancing global efforts for the conservation of big cats," it added.
