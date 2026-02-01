Budget 2026: In Post-Sindoor Thrust, India Defence Outlay Jumps 15 Per cent To Rs 7.85 Lakh Crore; Rajnath Hails Self-Reliance Focus
Published : February 1, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Hailing the budget allocation of Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the defence sector in the Union Budget 2026-27, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the budget strengthens the security-development-self-reliance balance, and it is in the best interest of the nation.
“The budget, which comes after the historic success of Operation Sindoor, further strengthens the government’s resolve to bolster the security system of the country and enhance military capabilities,” said Singh.
Inspired by the three ‘Kartavyas’, this budget aims F15to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil the aspirations of the people and ensure meaningful participation for all, Singh added.
“Together, these priorities will drive inclusive development, promote the manufacturing sector, and create sustainable infrastructure. This budget is designed to ensure that the dividends of growth reach every section of society, with special focus on the poor, the underprivileged, and the disadvantaged,” the defence minister said.
The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated an all-time high of Rs 7.85 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27, 15 per cent higher over Budgetary Estimates of FY 2025-26
This allocation stands at 2 per cent of the estimated GDP for the next Financial Year and shows a significant increase of 15.19 per cent over the Budgetary Estimates (BE) of FY 2025-26. Total Defence budget is 14.67 per cent of the Central Government expenditure and is the highest among the Ministries, the defence ministry said.
“In addition to the modernisation of the Armed Forces and financing their regular requirement, the significantly enhanced allocation will also cater for the financial requirements that have arisen due to the emergency procurement of arms and ammunition made subsequent to Operation Sindoor under both the categories, including Capital and Revenue,” the defence ministry said.
Renowned defence expert Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna hailed the increase in the defence allocation in the Union Budget.
“The defence budget always gets an increase which is very important. However, the allocation should be at least 3 per cent of the GDP,” said Khanna.
As the budget gives special emphasis on the modernisation of armed forces, thrust on atma nirbharta, border area development, Khanna said that the union budget has pointed out the priority areas of the central government as far as the country’s security and self-dependence are concerned.
A large share of the defence budget to the tune of Rs 2.19 lakh crore has been allotted for capital expenditure vis-à-vis Rs 1.80 lakh crore, which was allotted as BE of FY 2025-26. “Through this enhanced provision, the Government has reaffirmed its resolve to transform the Armed Forces and their capabilities to the world’s highest standards with a strategic shift towards the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the ministry said.
Out of the total allocation made to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), a share of 27.95 per cent is for capital expenditure, 20.17 per cent for revenue expenditure on sustenance and operational preparedness, 26.40 per cent for revenue expenditure on pay and allowances, 21.84 per cent for Defence Pensions and 3.64 per cent for civil organisations.
Modernisation of Armed Forces
For FY 2026-27, budgetary allocation under capital head to the Defence Forces stands at Rs 2,19,306.47 lakh crore, which is 21.84 percent more than the Budget Estimates of FY 2025-26. Out of this, Rs 1.85 lakh crore is earmarked for Capital Acquisition, which is approximately 24 percent higher than the Capital Acquisition budget for FY 2025-26.
“In the current geo-political scenario, a quantum jump in the modernisation budget is a strategic imperative. During FY 2025-26, up to third quarter till December 2025, MoD has concluded contracts worth Rs 2.10 lakh crore and has, so far, given Acceptance of Necessity approval for more than Rs 3.50 lakh crore. The upcoming projects under capital acquisition will equip the Armed Forces with next generation fighter aircraft, smart and lethal weapons, ships/submarines, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Drones, Specialist Vehicles, etc,” the defence ministry said.
Thrust on Atma Nirbharta
Interruption in global supply chains and prioritization of domestic requirements over foreign sellers has re-emphasised the need for import substitution and going for indigenisation not only for sustenance but for future modernisation.
“In line with this, MoD’s policy to earmark funds to boost domestic industries through budgetary policies has been further strengthened by earmarking Rs 1.39 lakh crore, 75 per cent of the Capital Acquisition budget for procurement through domestic industries during the FY 2026-27. Through such earmarking of funds, domestic players have been reassured about their investment and their increasingly greater role in the capability development of the Armed Forces. Enhanced allocation for Capital Acquisition, especially for domestic industries, will have a long-term positive impact on the national economy and will lead to the development of many ancillary industries, creating job opportunities in the country,” the defence ministry said.
The defence budget has made a provision of Rs 3,65,478.98 crore for spending under revenue heads. This allocation is 17.24 per cent higher than the allocation for BE 2025-26. Out of this, Rs 1,58,296.98 crore has been allocated for operation and sustenance related expenditure and the remaining for salary and allowances. The budgetary provision made in this regard for the upcoming FY will facilitate procurement of operationally important stores, spare parts etc. and will ensure maintenance of vital platforms in addition to catering for their day-to-day requirements.
Major Thrust on Border Area Development
The government has reiterated its commitment to providing better infrastructure in border areas through higher allocation to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Accordingly, budgetary allocation to BRO under Capital for BE 2026-27 has been enhanced to Rs 7,394 crore from Rs 7,146.50 crore for FY 2025-26. The said allocation will cater to many strategically significant projects such as tunnels, bridges, airfields, etc. and will promote regional development and tourism, along with providing last-mile connectivity in the border areas.
Healthcare to Veterans
The government is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the veterans and their dependents through enhanced allocation to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). In the annual budget for FY 2026-27, an amount of Rs 12,100 crore has been allotted to ECHS, which is 45.49% higher than the current year allocation at BE stage. The said allocation will fund the Medical Treatment Related Expenditure (MTRE) of veterans. The allocation to ECHS has been increased by more than 300% in the last five years vis-a-vis the allocation made at BE stage for FY 2021-22.
Fostering R&D in Defence
The budgetary allocation to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been increased to Rs 29,100.25 crore in FY 2026-27 from Rs 26,816.82 crore in FY 2025-26. Out of this allocation, a major share of Rs. 17,250.25 crore is allocated for capital expenditure.
Increase in Defence Pension Budget
Total budgetary allocation on account of Defence pensions stands at Rs 1,71,338.22 crore, which is 6.56 per cent higher than the allocation made during 2025-26 at the BE stage. It will be spent on the disbursement of monthly pension to more than 34 lakh pensioners through SPARSH and other pension disbursing authorities.