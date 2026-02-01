ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: In Post-Sindoor Thrust, India Defence Outlay Jumps 15 Per cent To Rs 7.85 Lakh Crore; Rajnath Hails Self-Reliance Focus

New Delhi: Hailing the budget allocation of Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the defence sector in the Union Budget 2026-27, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the budget strengthens the security-development-self-reliance balance, and it is in the best interest of the nation.

“The budget, which comes after the historic success of Operation Sindoor, further strengthens the government’s resolve to bolster the security system of the country and enhance military capabilities,” said Singh.

Inspired by the three ‘Kartavyas’, this budget aims F15to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil the aspirations of the people and ensure meaningful participation for all, Singh added.

“Together, these priorities will drive inclusive development, promote the manufacturing sector, and create sustainable infrastructure. This budget is designed to ensure that the dividends of growth reach every section of society, with special focus on the poor, the underprivileged, and the disadvantaged,” the defence minister said.

The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated an all-time high of Rs 7.85 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27, 15 per cent higher over Budgetary Estimates of FY 2025-26

This allocation stands at 2 per cent of the estimated GDP for the next Financial Year and shows a significant increase of 15.19 per cent over the Budgetary Estimates (BE) of FY 2025-26. Total Defence budget is 14.67 per cent of the Central Government expenditure and is the highest among the Ministries, the defence ministry said.

“In addition to the modernisation of the Armed Forces and financing their regular requirement, the significantly enhanced allocation will also cater for the financial requirements that have arisen due to the emergency procurement of arms and ammunition made subsequent to Operation Sindoor under both the categories, including Capital and Revenue,” the defence ministry said.

Renowned defence expert Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna hailed the increase in the defence allocation in the Union Budget.

“The defence budget always gets an increase which is very important. However, the allocation should be at least 3 per cent of the GDP,” said Khanna.

As the budget gives special emphasis on the modernisation of armed forces, thrust on atma nirbharta, border area development, Khanna said that the union budget has pointed out the priority areas of the central government as far as the country’s security and self-dependence are concerned.

A large share of the defence budget to the tune of Rs 2.19 lakh crore has been allotted for capital expenditure vis-à-vis Rs 1.80 lakh crore, which was allotted as BE of FY 2025-26. “Through this enhanced provision, the Government has reaffirmed its resolve to transform the Armed Forces and their capabilities to the world’s highest standards with a strategic shift towards the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the ministry said.

Out of the total allocation made to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), a share of 27.95 per cent is for capital expenditure, 20.17 per cent for revenue expenditure on sustenance and operational preparedness, 26.40 per cent for revenue expenditure on pay and allowances, 21.84 per cent for Defence Pensions and 3.64 per cent for civil organisations.

Modernisation of Armed Forces

For FY 2026-27, budgetary allocation under capital head to the Defence Forces stands at Rs 2,19,306.47 lakh crore, which is 21.84 percent more than the Budget Estimates of FY 2025-26. Out of this, Rs 1.85 lakh crore is earmarked for Capital Acquisition, which is approximately 24 percent higher than the Capital Acquisition budget for FY 2025-26.