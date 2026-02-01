ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Govt To Train 20,000 Vets, Develop 500 Water Bodies For Fisheries

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a major push to diversify rural incomes and create employment opportunities beyond traditional farming, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of initiatives for the livestock, fisheries and high-value agriculture sectors while presenting the Budget 2026-27 in Parliament.

Pointing out that livestock contributes close to 16 per cent of farm income, including for poor and marginal households, Sitharaman proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy scheme to scale up the availability of veterinary professionals by more than 20,000.

The scheme will support the establishment of veterinary and private colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and breeding facilities in the private sector.

For fisheries, the government will undertake integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars and strengthen the value chain in coastal areas, enabling market linkages through startups, women-led groups and Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.

The finance minister announced a credit-linked subsidy programme for animal husbandry entrepreneurship development, alongside scaling up and modernisation of livestock enterprises and creation of livestock, dairy and poultry-focused integrated value chains.