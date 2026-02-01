ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026-27: Govt Announces Setting Up Of One Girls' Hostel In Every District

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country. She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.

The girls' hostel would be established in every district through viability gap funding or capital support. Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, the Finance Minister said, "In Higher Education STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through VGF/capital support, 1 girls’ hostel will be established in every district."

To give a fillip to women's livelihood, the Finance Minister announced SHE-Marts for rural women-led enterprises. "Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-led livelihoods to being owners of enterprises. Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister further said," The 21st Century is technology-driven. Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people - farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill and Divyangjan to access newer opportunities."