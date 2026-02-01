Budget 2026-27: Govt Announces Setting Up Of One Girls' Hostel In Every District
To give a fillip to women's livelihood, the Finance Minister announced SHE-Marts for rural women-led enterprises.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country. She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.
The girls' hostel would be established in every district through viability gap funding or capital support. Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, the Finance Minister said, "In Higher Education STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through VGF/capital support, 1 girls’ hostel will be established in every district."
To give a fillip to women's livelihood, the Finance Minister announced SHE-Marts for rural women-led enterprises. "Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-led livelihoods to being owners of enterprises. Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments," Sitharaman said.
The Finance Minister further said," The 21st Century is technology-driven. Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people - farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill and Divyangjan to access newer opportunities."
She stated that the government has taken several steps to support new technologies through AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan National Research Fund, and Research, Development and Innovation Fund.
For empowering Divyangjan (people with disabilities), she said, "Under Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana, IT, AVGC sectors, Hospitality and Food and Beverages sectors offer task-oriented and process-driven roles, which are suitable for Divyangjans. We will ensure dignified livelihood opportunities through industry-relevant and customized training specific to each divyang group."
Sitharaman further said that timely access to high-quality assistive devices for all eligible Divyangjans is a fundamental need. "I propose to support the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to scale up production of assistive devices, invest in Research and Development and AI integration; strengthen PM Divyasha Kendras and support setting up of Assistive Technology Marts as modern retail-style centres where Divyangjans and senior citizens can see, try and purchase assistive products," the Finance Minister announced.
Read More: