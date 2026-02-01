ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Plans To Monetise Real Estate Assets Of CPSEs Via Dedicated REITS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a group photo holding the budget tablet, as she arrives at the Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2026, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and others, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government on Sunday proposed to accelerate "recycling" of real estate assets owned by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) through the setting up of dedicated real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing properties.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Over the years, REITs have emerged as a successful instrument for asset monetisation. I propose to accelerate recycling of significant real estate assets of CPSEs through the setting up of dedicated REITs".