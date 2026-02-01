ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Vows To Build Resilience Amid Global Turmoil

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India is committed to accelerate economic growth by building resilience to global turmoil. Presenting the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, she said the country will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion.

"Today, we face an external environment in which trade and multilateralism are in imperent and access to resources and supply chains are disrupted. New technologies are transforming production systems while sharply increasing demands on water, energy and critical minerals,” she said.

Sitharaman further said,” As a growing economy with expanding trade and capital needs, India must also remain deeply integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable long-term investment”.