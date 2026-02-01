Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Vows To Build Resilience Amid Global Turmoil
The Finance Minister said that the country will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India is committed to accelerate economic growth by building resilience to global turmoil. Presenting the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, she said the country will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion.
"Today, we face an external environment in which trade and multilateralism are in imperent and access to resources and supply chains are disrupted. New technologies are transforming production systems while sharply increasing demands on water, energy and critical minerals,” she said.
Sitharaman further said,” As a growing economy with expanding trade and capital needs, India must also remain deeply integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable long-term investment”.
The finance minister began her speech by saying that we are inspired by three kartavyas or duties: first is to accelerate economic growth by building resilience to global turmoil, second is to make people strong partners in prosperity, and sabka saath sabka Vikas is the third kartavya.
The finance minister is presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27, marking a historic moment as it is being delivered on a Sunday for the first time in independent India’s history.
This will be her ninth consecutive Budget, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this feat, and the 15th Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government. It is also the second full Budget since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third straight term in 2024.