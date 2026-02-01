ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Schemes To Boost Farmers' Income

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a host of key initiatives to boost farmers' income by enhancing productivity in agriculture and allied sectors.

AI Tool To Help Farmers

A major spotlight was on the launch of a multilingual AI tool to help farmers in better crop planning and reduce risks. The tool, Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System To Access Agricultural Resources), has been launched to improve farm productivity, help farmers with advisories and information.

"I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support," Sitharaman said.

Focus On Indian Cashew, Cocoa, Coconut

"To diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment opportunities, we will support high value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in our coastal areas. Agar trees in North East and nuts such as, almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in our hilly regions will also be supported," Sitharaman said.