Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Schemes To Boost Farmers' Income

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government aims to diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment opportunities.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a host of key initiatives to boost farmers' income by enhancing productivity in agriculture and allied sectors.

AI Tool To Help Farmers

A major spotlight was on the launch of a multilingual AI tool to help farmers in better crop planning and reduce risks. The tool, Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System To Access Agricultural Resources), has been launched to improve farm productivity, help farmers with advisories and information.

"I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support," Sitharaman said.

Focus On Indian Cashew, Cocoa, Coconut

"To diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment opportunities, we will support high value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in our coastal areas. Agar trees in North East and nuts such as, almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in our hilly regions will also be supported," Sitharaman said.

The FM said that India is the world’s largest producer of coconuts. "About 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers, depend on coconuts for their livelihood. To further enhance competitiveness in coconut production, I propose a Coconut Promotion Scheme to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions, including replacing old and non-productive trees with new saplings/plants/varieties in major coconut growing States," she said.

The Centre will provide support for high-value crops like coconut, sandalwood and walnuts. She announced a Coconut Promotion Scheme to increase production and enhance productivity to support 30 million people, including 10 million farmers. "A dedicated programme is proposed for Indian cashew and cocoa to make the country self-reliant in cashew and coconut production and processing. We aim to transform Indian cashew and cocoa into premium global brands by 2030. The Centre will partner with state governments to restore the glory of the Indian sandalwood scheme," Sitharaman said.

Animal Husbandry Sector

In the animal husbandry sector, the government proposed to support entrepreneurship to facilitate job creation in rural and peri-urban areas. A loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme has been announced for establishment of veterinary and para-vet colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and breeding facilities in the private sector.

The FM has also proposed initiatives for an integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars, strengthening fisheries value chain in the coastal areas and enabling market linkages for start-ups and women-led groups together with Fish FPOs.

SHE Marts For Women-Led Enterprises

A key highlight was the launch of Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts that will be set up for rural women-led enterprises. "Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, SHE-Marts will be set up to help women take the next step from credit-led livelihoods to being owner of enterprises," Sitharaman said.

