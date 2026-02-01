Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 7 High-Speed Rail Corridors
Calling them 'growth connectors', the Finance Minister said the corridors will improve inter-city connectivity and reduce travel time besides support economic activity.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, announced to set up seven high-speed railway corridors between different cities calling them “growth connectors”.
The Finance Minister said that the high speed rail corridors will connect Mumbai–Pune, Hyderabad–Pune, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri routes and will improve inter-city connectivity, reduce travel time besides support economic activity along key urban and industrial clusters.
PTI INFOGRAPHICS | Budget 2026: Highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech in Lok Sabha (n/36)#Budget2026WithPTI #UnionBudgetWithPTI pic.twitter.com/x2icPVZzgO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2026
Sitharaman stated in her budget speech that the PM Modi led NDA government has undertaken “comprehensive reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and accelerating growth. After PM's announcement on Independence Day 2025, over 350 reforms have been rolled out..."
Charting the three 'Kartavyas'(duties) of the Modi government, the Finance Minister said that government's duty was to focus on our poor, underprivileged and the disadvantaged.
“To deliver on this 'sankalp' and given that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhavan, we are inspired by three 'Kartavya'. Our first 'Kartavya' is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics. Our second 'Kartavya' is to fulfill aspirations of our people and build their capacity making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity. Our third 'Kartavya', aligned with our vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation," she said.