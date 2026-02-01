ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 7 High-Speed Rail Corridors

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

The Finance Minister said that the high speed rail corridors will connect Mumbai–Pune, Hyderabad–Pune, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri routes and will improve inter-city connectivity, reduce travel time besides support economic activity along key urban and industrial clusters.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, announced to set up seven high-speed railway corridors between different cities calling them “growth connectors”.

Sitharaman stated in her budget speech that the PM Modi led NDA government has undertaken “comprehensive reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and accelerating growth. After PM's announcement on Independence Day 2025, over 350 reforms have been rolled out..."

Charting the three 'Kartavyas'(duties) of the Modi government, the Finance Minister said that government's duty was to focus on our poor, underprivileged and the disadvantaged.

“To deliver on this 'sankalp' and given that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhavan, we are inspired by three 'Kartavya'. Our first 'Kartavya' is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics. Our second 'Kartavya' is to fulfill aspirations of our people and build their capacity making them strong partners in India's path to prosperity. Our third 'Kartavya', aligned with our vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation," she said.