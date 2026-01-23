ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 Expectations: Students, Academicians Seek Affordable Higher Education Facility And Job Oriented Skills

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Students and academicians across universities and higher-education institutions are seeking opportunities for affordable higher studies and job-oriented skill development from the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, viewing it as a crucial step for both individual growth and national progress.

Accessible higher education, student-friendly education loans and expanded scholarship remain key aspirations for students striving to build their careers. Many believe that the ability to pursue higher studies should be determined by merit, not by financial capacity. Across universities, students pointed out that numerous talented individuals are unable to gain admission to better institutions despite strong academic performance and skills, simply because of high fees. Financial limitations often force them to compromise on their education or discontinue their studies altogether.

Expressing his expectation from the upcoming budget, Adarsh Jha, a Research Scholar in Delhi University, told ETV Bharat, "Since the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, there has been a lack of clarity regarding its execution, along with inadequate funding to strengthen the educational system. Although there were announcements about establishing around ten world-class universities, no concrete progress has been made so far. I hope the government fulfils its promises and works towards creating a truly world-class education system in India."

Jha further pointed out that Junior Research Fellowships have been reduced compared to earlier levels. "The government should address these issues and ensure adequate facilities and support for students in the upcoming budget," he added.

Expressing similar views, Mayank Panchal, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, told ETV Bharat, "It is very unfortunate for Indian students that not a single university from India features among the top 100 institutions in the QS World University Rankings. The education system and infrastructure must be upgraded to a global standard so that Indian universities can compete internationally and gain recognition. This will also help attract foreign students to seek admission in Indian institutions."

Panchal added that student groups have consistently demanded that at least 10 per cent of the total budget be allocated to the education sector. "This is a transformative phase for the youth, as they are in the process of learning cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence, which are not easy to master. At present, we are only being introduced to these new technologies, but with better infrastructure and investment, we can develop our own technologies rather than merely consuming them," opined Panchal.