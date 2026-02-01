ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Education Allocation, Announcements In Focus As Economic Survey Flags Gap

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented in Parliament today, the government's announcements and allocations regarding Education would be closely watched, especially since the Economic Survey 2025-26 flagged a serious gap in India’s school system.

The survey states that while enrolment at the primary level has improved, the problem begins after Class 8. The secondary age-specific net enrolment rate is still only 52.2 per cent. Which means that nearly half of the children in the secondary age group are not in school at that level.

The survey further says that one major reason is the distribution of schools. About 54 per cent of schools in the country offer only foundational and preparatory education. In rural India, just 17.1 per cent of schools offer secondary education, whereas in urban areas the share is much higher at 38.1 per cent.

Because of this gap, many rural students must travel farther to continue their studies after middle school. This leads to transition losses, higher travel time and a rise in dropout rates. The survey notes that enrolment drops sharply as students move from foundational and preparatory stages to middle and then to secondary levels in rural areas. In cities, however, enrolment tends to rise from middle to secondary level.

The survey calls for progress in infrastructure and teacher capacity. Schemes like Poshan Shakti Nirman and Samagra Shiksha have improved access and equity. The focus must shift from enrolment to student retention and learning.

The Economic Survey 2025-2026 recommends expansion of composite and integrated schools, upgrading institutions to serve higher classes, and strengthening open schooling as strategies for systemic improvement. It calls for better infrastructure, stronger teacher training through the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and greater involvement of parents and communities.

Curriculum and assessment reforms aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), along with the use of digital platforms such as Prime Minister e-Vidya, are seen as key to delivering quality education, even in remote areas.