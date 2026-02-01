Budget 2026: Education Allocation, Announcements In Focus As Economic Survey Flags Gap
The Budget 2025-26 allocated over Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the Education Ministry, which exceeded the revised estimate of Rs 1.14 lakh crore for 2024-25.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:12 AM IST
New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented in Parliament today, the government's announcements and allocations regarding Education would be closely watched, especially since the Economic Survey 2025-26 flagged a serious gap in India’s school system.
The survey states that while enrolment at the primary level has improved, the problem begins after Class 8. The secondary age-specific net enrolment rate is still only 52.2 per cent. Which means that nearly half of the children in the secondary age group are not in school at that level.
The survey further says that one major reason is the distribution of schools. About 54 per cent of schools in the country offer only foundational and preparatory education. In rural India, just 17.1 per cent of schools offer secondary education, whereas in urban areas the share is much higher at 38.1 per cent.
Because of this gap, many rural students must travel farther to continue their studies after middle school. This leads to transition losses, higher travel time and a rise in dropout rates. The survey notes that enrolment drops sharply as students move from foundational and preparatory stages to middle and then to secondary levels in rural areas. In cities, however, enrolment tends to rise from middle to secondary level.
The survey calls for progress in infrastructure and teacher capacity. Schemes like Poshan Shakti Nirman and Samagra Shiksha have improved access and equity. The focus must shift from enrolment to student retention and learning.
The Economic Survey 2025-2026 recommends expansion of composite and integrated schools, upgrading institutions to serve higher classes, and strengthening open schooling as strategies for systemic improvement. It calls for better infrastructure, stronger teacher training through the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and greater involvement of parents and communities.
Curriculum and assessment reforms aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), along with the use of digital platforms such as Prime Minister e-Vidya, are seen as key to delivering quality education, even in remote areas.
Last Year’s (2025-2026) Budget Promises For Education
The Budget 2025-26 for education featured several major announcements and increased spending. The Education Ministry was allocated over Rs 1.28 lakh crore, which exceeded the revised estimate of Rs 1.14 lakh crore for 2024-25. Of the allocated funds, Rs 78,572 crore was allocated to school education, while Rs 50,067 crore was shared for higher education.
The budget's major focus was on expanding capacity at top institutions. The government announced additional infrastructure for five newer Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Jammu, Bhilai, Dharwad, Palakkad and Tirupati to accommodate 6,500 more students over five years. Hostel and other facilities at IIT Patna are also set to be expanded. The IIT system as a whole received Rs 11,349 crore, up from the revised estimate of Rs 10,467 crore.
In medical education, the government said 10,000 additional seats would be added in medical colleges and hospitals in the next year. This is part of a larger plan to add 75,000 medical seats over five years. Over the past decade, about 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats have already been added.
The budget also announced 10,000 fellowships for technology research in IITs and IISc over five years. A Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education will be set up with an outlay of Rs 500 crore. This adds to earlier AI centres announced for agriculture, sustainable cities and health.
For schools, the government proposed setting up 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools over five years to promote scientific thinking. Broadband connectivity is to be provided to all government secondary schools and primary health centres in rural areas. A new ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak’ scheme was also announced. This scheme will provide digital Indian-language books for schools and higher education institutions.
However, not all institutions saw increases. While Kendriya Vidyalayas received higher allocation, funding for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti saw a slight reduction. The allocation for IISERs and the World Class Institutions scheme was also cut compared to the previous year.
