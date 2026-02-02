Budget 2026 Draws Mixed Reviews From Tourism Experts
Published : February 2, 2026 at 1:02 AM IST
New Delhi: Tourism industry experts have come up with a mixed response, praising the focus on infrastructure and job creation while criticising the total lack of funding for promotion.
They welcomed the government’s recognition of tourism as a key engine for employment generation, skill development, and improved transport connectivity across destinations. The emphasis on training and infrastructure is seen as a positive step toward strengthening the sector’s long-term foundation.
However, industry stakeholders pointed out that the budget stops short of outlining concrete measures to promote destinations or aggressively marketing to domestic and international travellers.
In the absence of a clear roadmap for promotion and demand generation, experts believe the sector may struggle to fully capitalise on the infrastructure and skill-building initiatives announced.
Expressing his views on the budget, Ravi Gosain, an expert and involved in the hospitality sector, told ETV Bharat, “It is a source of consolation for us that tourism has been recognised as a driver of employment generation and the country’s growth. However, the government has not allocated any budget for its promotion and publicity.”
“Pointing to a gap between infrastructure creation and visitor footfall, while the government is investing in tourism infrastructure and training local youth for employment across various destinations, the lack of promotion and publicity could limit their impact. Without a sustained effort to attract tourists, the real value of developing such facilities cannot be enjoyed, as fewer visitors would ultimately mean fewer opportunities for local communities,” Gosain said.
Expressing a similar view on tourism, Deepak Kumarr Bhatnagar, an expert in tourism sector, told ETV Bharat, “The industry has missed the bus once again by focusing on employment generation and infrastructure development while overlooking the need for strong marketing and promotional efforts aimed at international tourists.”
He added that without adequate publicity to draw visitors to these destinations, the usefulness of training local youth remained questionable. Bhatnagar also asked who would ultimately absorb this skilled workforce if tourist numbers fail to grow?
Reacting on budget, Garish Oberoi, a tourism expert and honorary treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) told ETV Bharat, “The government has announced that 15 heritage sites will be developed as cultural sites. This move will definitely boost the industry. High-speed corridors connectivity and medical tourism are the positive steps of the government.”
He continued, “Around 10,000 local youths will be given skill training to generate employment that will help to develop these destinations as cultural hubs.”
Subhas Goel, another expert, said, “The bright spot is that the government is going to develop some Buddhist Circuits and develop medical tourism across the country.”
He added, “Some points which have not been included in the budget which we have been demanding for a long time include market development assistance for tour operators."