Budget 2026 Draws Mixed Reviews From Tourism Experts

New Delhi: Tourism industry experts have come up with a mixed response, praising the focus on infrastructure and job creation while criticising the total lack of funding for promotion.

They welcomed the government’s recognition of tourism as a key engine for employment generation, skill development, and improved transport connectivity across destinations. The emphasis on training and infrastructure is seen as a positive step toward strengthening the sector’s long-term foundation.

However, industry stakeholders pointed out that the budget stops short of outlining concrete measures to promote destinations or aggressively marketing to domestic and international travellers.

In the absence of a clear roadmap for promotion and demand generation, experts believe the sector may struggle to fully capitalise on the infrastructure and skill-building initiatives announced.

Expressing his views on the budget, Ravi Gosain, an expert and involved in the hospitality sector, told ETV Bharat, “It is a source of consolation for us that tourism has been recognised as a driver of employment generation and the country’s growth. However, the government has not allocated any budget for its promotion and publicity.”

“Pointing to a gap between infrastructure creation and visitor footfall, while the government is investing in tourism infrastructure and training local youth for employment across various destinations, the lack of promotion and publicity could limit their impact. Without a sustained effort to attract tourists, the real value of developing such facilities cannot be enjoyed, as fewer visitors would ultimately mean fewer opportunities for local communities,” Gosain said.