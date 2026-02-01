ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026-27 Charts Long Runway For Aviation As Tourism, Manufacturing And Regional Connectivity Take Centre Stage

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 has delivered a strong tailwind for India’s aviation sector, underlining the government’s intent to position civil aviation as a key enabler of economic growth, tourism expansion and regional development.

With a clear emphasis on infrastructure-led growth, destination-focused tourism, aircraft manufacturing and fiscal discipline, the Budget lays out a long-term framework that industry leaders say could redefine the next phase of India’s aviation story.

At the heart of the Budget’s aviation push is its close linkage with tourism, particularly medical value tourism, heritage destinations and travel to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, all of which are expected to drive sustained demand for air connectivity.

Tourism push fuels aviation demand

The government’s proposal to establish five regional medical tourism hubs has been widely welcomed by the aviation industry, given India’s growing appeal as a destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Kinjal Shah, senior vice president and co-group head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited, said the move would directly boost passenger volumes. “The Union Budget for FY2027 proposes the establishment of five regional medical tourism hubs, which will boost medical tourism volumes,” she told ETV Bharat. She added that the enhanced focus on developing infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, including temple towns, trekking trails and 15 archaeological sites, would further support tourism and, in turn, the aviation sector.

According to Shah, these initiatives will expand the geographic spread of air travel demand, moving it beyond major metros. “This would further support tourism and thus the aviation sector,” she said.

Customs duty relief lowers aircraft costs

One of the most aviation-specific announcements in Budget 2026–27 is the basic customs duty (BCD) exemption on components and parts used in the manufacture of civilian, training and other aircraft. The move is expected to reduce aircraft acquisition and maintenance costs while strengthening India’s domestic aviation manufacturing ecosystem.

“This will help lower the aircraft purchase cost for the airlines,” Shah noted, highlighting the financial relief the measure offers at a time when airlines are navigating high operating costs and supply-chain constraints.

Professor Seema Sharma echoed this view, calling the customs duty exemption a long-awaited reform. “Exemption of customs duty on components and parts required for the manufacturing of aircraft is a much-needed measure,” she said. According to her, the move will give fresh momentum to aircraft manufacturing as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India.

“So we see how India is on the path of becoming a global hub for not just the services sector but the aviation sector also,” Sharma added.

From regional airports to seaplanes

Industry observers also see continuity in the government’s aviation vision, from airport expansion to regional connectivity and now newer mobility options.

Charan Singh, CEO of Egrow Foundation, described the Budget as part of a longer narrative. “This is a thrilling story that the Budget is continuing. From the earlier approach of new airports, from Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz, and now sea planes,” he said. Singh added that India’s vast geographic and economic potential is increasingly being channelled into employment-oriented opportunities through aviation-led development.