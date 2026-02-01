Budget 2026-27 Charts Long Runway For Aviation As Tourism, Manufacturing And Regional Connectivity Take Centre Stage
Budget 2026-27 gives lift to aviation with a tourism-led growth push, customs duty relief for aircraft manufacturing and focus on regional connectivity, writes Surabhi Gupta.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 has delivered a strong tailwind for India’s aviation sector, underlining the government’s intent to position civil aviation as a key enabler of economic growth, tourism expansion and regional development.
With a clear emphasis on infrastructure-led growth, destination-focused tourism, aircraft manufacturing and fiscal discipline, the Budget lays out a long-term framework that industry leaders say could redefine the next phase of India’s aviation story.
At the heart of the Budget’s aviation push is its close linkage with tourism, particularly medical value tourism, heritage destinations and travel to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, all of which are expected to drive sustained demand for air connectivity.
Tourism push fuels aviation demand
The government’s proposal to establish five regional medical tourism hubs has been widely welcomed by the aviation industry, given India’s growing appeal as a destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare.
Kinjal Shah, senior vice president and co-group head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited, said the move would directly boost passenger volumes. “The Union Budget for FY2027 proposes the establishment of five regional medical tourism hubs, which will boost medical tourism volumes,” she told ETV Bharat. She added that the enhanced focus on developing infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, including temple towns, trekking trails and 15 archaeological sites, would further support tourism and, in turn, the aviation sector.
According to Shah, these initiatives will expand the geographic spread of air travel demand, moving it beyond major metros. “This would further support tourism and thus the aviation sector,” she said.
Customs duty relief lowers aircraft costs
One of the most aviation-specific announcements in Budget 2026–27 is the basic customs duty (BCD) exemption on components and parts used in the manufacture of civilian, training and other aircraft. The move is expected to reduce aircraft acquisition and maintenance costs while strengthening India’s domestic aviation manufacturing ecosystem.
“This will help lower the aircraft purchase cost for the airlines,” Shah noted, highlighting the financial relief the measure offers at a time when airlines are navigating high operating costs and supply-chain constraints.
Professor Seema Sharma echoed this view, calling the customs duty exemption a long-awaited reform. “Exemption of customs duty on components and parts required for the manufacturing of aircraft is a much-needed measure,” she said. According to her, the move will give fresh momentum to aircraft manufacturing as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India.
“So we see how India is on the path of becoming a global hub for not just the services sector but the aviation sector also,” Sharma added.
From regional airports to seaplanes
Industry observers also see continuity in the government’s aviation vision, from airport expansion to regional connectivity and now newer mobility options.
Charan Singh, CEO of Egrow Foundation, described the Budget as part of a longer narrative. “This is a thrilling story that the Budget is continuing. From the earlier approach of new airports, from Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz, and now sea planes,” he said. Singh added that India’s vast geographic and economic potential is increasingly being channelled into employment-oriented opportunities through aviation-led development.
The expansion of regional connectivity, especially to underserved areas, is expected to generate jobs across aviation, tourism and allied services, reinforcing the sector’s role as an employment multiplier.
Airlines see ecosystem-level growth
For airlines, the Budget’s emphasis on destination development and infrastructure spending provides a stable demand outlook.
Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, said the Budget sends a “strong and reassuring signal” for long-term growth. “The continued emphasis on capital expenditure and destination-focused investment provides a solid structural framework for the expansion of tourism and, by extension, the civil aviation sector,” he said.
Singh highlighted that medical value tourism, in particular, creates “high-frequency, purpose-driven inbound travel”, especially from regions such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He also pointed to the development of heritage, archaeological and eco-tourism destinations as a major driver of air connectivity to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
“Taken together, these measures create an ecosystem in which airlines like Air India Express are well positioned to play a meaningful role,” Singh added, also noting the parallel focus on skilling and professionalising the tourism workforce.
Fiscal discipline reassures investors
From an airline balance-sheet perspective, Budget 2026–27’s emphasis on fiscal prudence has also struck the right chord with industry leaders.
Reacting to the Budget, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the government has made a decisive shift from short-term stimulus to long-term capacity building. “At a time when the global economy is being tested by supply-chain shocks, trade barriers and rising uncertainty, Budget 2026 marks a clear shift from short-term stimulus to long-term capacity-building,” he said.
Singh pointed to the 9% rise in public capital expenditure and the reduction of the fiscal deficit to 4.3% of GDP as measures that reinforce credibility and economic resilience. “Together, these measures signal a budget that is pragmatic, resilient and geared for sustainable growth,” he said.
Tier-2, Tier-3 cities drive next wave
Low-cost carrier Akasa Air also welcomed the Budget’s focus on mobility and regional growth. Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said the Budget presents a forward-looking framework to accelerate tourism and connectivity. “With travel demand increasingly driven by Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities along with the metros, the focus on strengthening last-mile connectivity and infrastructure is encouraging for the travel industry,” he said.
Dube added that the government’s continued commitment to building a “resilient, future-ready travel ecosystem” aligns well with the vision of airlines focused on domestic and regional markets.
Sahil Mahajan, partner aviation, airports and hospitality- PwC India, said, “The growth of India’s aircraft fleet from 800 to 2500 supported by custom duty exemptions for civilian and Maintenance Repair. Overhaul ( MRO )parts, considerably boosts domestic MRO capabilities, unlocking investment and strengthening self-reliance. Budget 2026’s emphasis on Viable Gap Funding (VGF)-backed seaplane operations and indigenous manufacturing can strengthen regional and coastal connectivity, catalyse tourism-led development, and bridge infrastructural gaps, thereby aligning with the Viksit Bharat vision.”
