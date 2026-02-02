ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 Backs Cleaner Fuels, Cushions LPG Losses, But GST Reform Remains Elusive

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026-27 has delivered a calibrated message for India’s petroleum and natural gas sector, combining incremental reform, fiscal realism and a clear nudge towards cleaner fuels. While the Budget stops short of major structural changes such as bringing petroleum products under GST or announcing privatisation plans, it offers targeted relief for oil marketing companies (OMCs) and sends a strong policy signal in favour of compressed biogas (CBG) as a transition fuel.

Energy experts say the announcements reflect the government’s attempt to balance consumer protection, energy security and environmental goals amid global price volatility.

Big Push For Compressed Biogas Blending

One of the most significant announcements for the gas sector is the exemption of central excise duty on the CBG portion blended into CNG or LPG. According to senior energy expert Sudhir Bisht, this is a meaningful incentive that directly improves the economics of green gas blending.

“Natural gas attracts an excise duty of around 14 per cent of its value, which is roughly Rs 15 per kg at current consumer prices. If a blend contains 10 per cent compressed biogas and 90 per cent CNG, excise duty will not be levied on the biogas portion. This is a big encouragement,” he told ETV Bharat.

He explained that this measure effectively lowers fuel costs, while incentivising producers to invest in CBG projects under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) framework.

CBG Is Different From Regular Biogas

Bisht stressed that it is important for readers to understand what CBG actually is, and why it matters. “Compressed biogas is not the same as normal biogas,” he said. While raw biogas typically contains only 45-50 per cent methane, and has low energy density, CBG is an upgraded fuel with nearly 90 per cent methane, making it comparable to CNG.

CBG is produced from organic waste like agricultural residue, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, sewage sludge and municipal wet waste. These feedstocks are processed in anaerobic digesters to produce raw biogas, which is then purified by removing carbon dioxide and moisture. The resulting high-methane gas is compressed and stored at high pressure, just like CNG.

“The leftover slurry is nutrient-rich and can be reused as organic fertiliser,” he said, adding that CBG offers the dual benefit of clean energy and waste management.

He noted that CBG can be used in vehicles, industries and households, making it a versatile transition fuel. While blending levels may initially remain modest, around 2-3 per cent over the next few years, the policy clarity sends a strong long-term signal.

LPG Price Cap, OMC Under-Recoveries

The Budget has also reiterated the government’s commitment to shielding households from global LPG price shocks. A Rs 30,000 crore fund has been earmarked to partially offset LPG under-recoveries incurred by OMCs like IOC, BPCL and HPCL.

Bisht said LPG pricing is closely linked to international benchmarks, particularly Saudi Aramco’s contract prices, which fluctuate monthly. Imported LPG costs are further loaded with freight, insurance, port handling, bottling, cylinder logistics, distributor commissions and taxes.

“At present, the cost of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder to oil companies is roughly Rs 1,100-1,200, while the consumer price is around Rs 900. This gap of Rs 200-250 per cylinder is not inefficiency or subsidy leakage, but price volatility,” he said.