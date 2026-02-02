Budget 2026 Backs Cleaner Fuels, Cushions LPG Losses, But GST Reform Remains Elusive
Provides clear policy direction to the petroleum sector by combining incremental reform and fiscal realism, but defers long-pending reforms like bringing petroleum products under GST.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026-27 has delivered a calibrated message for India’s petroleum and natural gas sector, combining incremental reform, fiscal realism and a clear nudge towards cleaner fuels. While the Budget stops short of major structural changes such as bringing petroleum products under GST or announcing privatisation plans, it offers targeted relief for oil marketing companies (OMCs) and sends a strong policy signal in favour of compressed biogas (CBG) as a transition fuel.
Energy experts say the announcements reflect the government’s attempt to balance consumer protection, energy security and environmental goals amid global price volatility.
Big Push For Compressed Biogas Blending
One of the most significant announcements for the gas sector is the exemption of central excise duty on the CBG portion blended into CNG or LPG. According to senior energy expert Sudhir Bisht, this is a meaningful incentive that directly improves the economics of green gas blending.
“Natural gas attracts an excise duty of around 14 per cent of its value, which is roughly Rs 15 per kg at current consumer prices. If a blend contains 10 per cent compressed biogas and 90 per cent CNG, excise duty will not be levied on the biogas portion. This is a big encouragement,” he told ETV Bharat.
He explained that this measure effectively lowers fuel costs, while incentivising producers to invest in CBG projects under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) framework.
CBG Is Different From Regular Biogas
Bisht stressed that it is important for readers to understand what CBG actually is, and why it matters. “Compressed biogas is not the same as normal biogas,” he said. While raw biogas typically contains only 45-50 per cent methane, and has low energy density, CBG is an upgraded fuel with nearly 90 per cent methane, making it comparable to CNG.
CBG is produced from organic waste like agricultural residue, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, sewage sludge and municipal wet waste. These feedstocks are processed in anaerobic digesters to produce raw biogas, which is then purified by removing carbon dioxide and moisture. The resulting high-methane gas is compressed and stored at high pressure, just like CNG.
“The leftover slurry is nutrient-rich and can be reused as organic fertiliser,” he said, adding that CBG offers the dual benefit of clean energy and waste management.
He noted that CBG can be used in vehicles, industries and households, making it a versatile transition fuel. While blending levels may initially remain modest, around 2-3 per cent over the next few years, the policy clarity sends a strong long-term signal.
LPG Price Cap, OMC Under-Recoveries
The Budget has also reiterated the government’s commitment to shielding households from global LPG price shocks. A Rs 30,000 crore fund has been earmarked to partially offset LPG under-recoveries incurred by OMCs like IOC, BPCL and HPCL.
Bisht said LPG pricing is closely linked to international benchmarks, particularly Saudi Aramco’s contract prices, which fluctuate monthly. Imported LPG costs are further loaded with freight, insurance, port handling, bottling, cylinder logistics, distributor commissions and taxes.
“At present, the cost of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder to oil companies is roughly Rs 1,100-1,200, while the consumer price is around Rs 900. This gap of Rs 200-250 per cylinder is not inefficiency or subsidy leakage, but price volatility,” he said.
The government caps retail prices to avoid passing global shocks directly to consumers, resulting in under-recoveries for OMCs. While the Rs 30,000 crore allocation provides partial relief, Bisht noted that total under-recoveries are estimated between Rs 42,000 crore and Rs 53,000 crore, meaning companies will still absorb losses of Rs 10,000-20,000 crore.
“This is a pure loss for OMCs, but you cannot blame the government entirely. International LPG prices are extremely volatile. At least the fund mitigates part of the damage,” he said.
He added that future price revisions, especially for commercial LPG cylinders, or softening global prices may help bridge the gap.
GST Exclusion Disappoints Sector
One area where the Budget fell short of expectations was the absence of any signal on bringing petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
“I was hoping the Finance Minister would at least give a hint,” Bisht said. Currently, petroleum products are subject to a complex mix of central excise duty, customs duty and state VAT, leading to frequent blame-shifting between the Centre and states, whenever prices rise.
“GST would bring transparency and clarity. Right now, both sides blame each other,” he said, describing the omission as a mild disappointment.
There was also no indication of privatisation plans for public sector oil companies such as BPCL or HPCL, which some analysts had anticipated.
Manufacturing-Led Energy Transition
Beyond fossil fuels, the Budget also reinforced India’s broader energy transition narrative by placing manufacturing at its core.
Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Solex Energy Limited, said the Budget provides long-term policy certainty by extending customs duty exemptions for batteries, energy storage systems, critical mineral processing and nuclear infrastructure. “This clearly positions manufacturing at the heart of India’s energy transition,” he said, adding that the measures will accelerate domestic value addition and global-scale manufacturing.
He noted that the integration of solar power with storage, coupled with support for advanced manufacturing and R&D, strengthens India’s ambition to “Make in India for the World”.
“This Budget recognises that energy security, clean energy deployment and industrial competitiveness are deeply interconnected,” Shah said.
Clear Direction, Gradual Transition
Overall, experts say Budget 2026-27 may not be transformative for the petroleum sector, but it provides clear policy direction. The push for compressed biogas strengthens India’s cleaner fuel roadmap, while fiscal support for LPG under-recoveries protects consumers during a period of global uncertainty.
While deeper reforms, such as GST inclusion and structural restructuring, remain pending, the Budget signals continuity, pragmatism and a steady transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.
As Dr Bisht summed up, “This is a good budget for the petroleum sector and the country. It supports cleaner fuels, manages price volatility and gives policy clarity, even if some big reforms will have to wait.”
Also Read: