Budget 2026 Highlights: All You Need To Know
The 'Kartavya'-centric budget focuses on sustained economic growth, people-centric development, and inclusive opportunities, with ease of business and ease of living as key drivers.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Union Budget, which is the first budget prepared in the 'Kartavya Bhavan', is inspired by three 'Kartavyas' (responsibilities): to accelerate and sustain economic growth that is resilient to global volatility; to fulfil people's aspirations and enable capacity building; and to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.
Budget's Highlights
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive budget, where the non-debt receipts and the total expenditure were estimated as ₹36.5 lakh crore and ₹53.5 lakh crore, respectively. Other highlights include:
- The Centre’s net tax receipts are estimated at ₹28.7 lakh crore.
- The gross market borrowings are estimated at ₹17.2 lakh crore, and the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at ₹11.7 lakh crore.
- The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts are ₹34 lakh crore, of which the Centre’s net tax receipts are ₹26.7 lakh crore.
- The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is ₹49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about ₹11 lakh crore.
- The fiscal deficit in BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 per cent of GDP.
- In 2025-26, the fiscal deficit is estimated at par with that of 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP.
- The debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 per cent of GDP in 2026-27, compared to 56.1 per cent of GDP in 2025-26.
The 'Kartavyas'
1: Under the first Kartavya, which is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, interventions have been proposed to scale up manufacturing in 7 strategic and frontier sectors, under schemes like the Biopharma SHAKTI, India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, dedicated rare earth corridors in mineral-rich states, strengthening capital goods capabilities, and the Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector.
Apart from the above, other initiatives and schemes include a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters, creating "Champion SMEs" to support micro enterprises (with a budget of Rs. 10000 crore SME fund); increased infrastructure push, with a budget of Rs. 12.2 lakh crore; dedicated freight corridors including waterways, training institutes and coastal cargo promotion scheme, to promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, apart from incentivising indigenous manufacturing of seaplanes.
For long-term energy security and stability, an outlay of ₹20,000 crore over the next 5 years has been announced for Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies.
To enhance city economic regions, an allocation of Rs. 5000 crore has been proposed over five years, which also includes the development of 7 high-speed rail corridors between cities as 'growth connectors'. A “High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat” has also been proposed to safeguard financial stability, inclusion, and consumer protection. An incentive of ₹100 crore for a single bond issuance of more than ₹1000 crore has been announced to encourage the issuance of municipal bonds of higher value by large cities.
2: Under the second Kartavya, which is to build capacity and fulfil aspirations, a high-powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' standing committee has been proposed to recommend measures focusing on the services sector as a driver of India's growth, including the establishment of five University Townships.
Capacity building measures have been announced for healthcare, animal husbandry, tourism, orange economy (creative sectors like visual effects, gaming, and content), and the sports sector under the Khelo India Mission.
3: The Third Kartavya, which is equitable resources for all, caters to increasing farmer incomes by developing new reservoirs and by supporting 'high-value' agriculture with cash crops, apart from launching Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual AI tool for farmers.
Under the same, programs like the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana have been launched to enhance capacity building and employment for the specially-abled in various sectors; apart from initiatives to provide mental health and trauma care resources.
The centre also allocated Rs. 1.4 lakh crore to the states for FY 2026-2027, according to the recommendations made by the 16th Finance Commission.
Taxes - Direct And Indirect
Direct Taxes
The New Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 2026, with simplified Income Tax Rules and Forms that will be notified shortly. The forms are reportedly redesigned for easy compliance by ordinary citizens.
Actions For Enhancing Ease Of Living Include:
- Interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from Income Tax, and any Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on this account will be done away with.
- Reduce the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate on the sale of overseas tour program packages to 2% (from the current 2-20%).
- Reduce the TCS rate to 2% (from the current 5%) for LRS remittances for education and medical.
- Simplified TDS provisions for manpower supply will benefit labour intensive business.
- Scheme for small taxpayers wherein a rule-based automated process for obtaining a lower or nil deduction certificate, instead of filing an application with the assessor.
- Single window filing with depositories for Form 15G or 15 H for TDS on dividends, interests, etc.
- Extend the time available for revising returns from 31st December to up to 31st March, with payment of nominal fees
- The timeline for filing tax returns to be staggered.
- TAN for property transactions involving NRIs will be replaced with a resident buyers PAN based challan.
- A one-time 6-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers to disclose their overseas income or assets.
Rationalizing Penalty And Prosecution:
- IT assessment & penalty proceedings are proposed to be integrated by way of a common order for both.
- Taxpayers are allowed to update their returns even after reassessment proceedings have been initiated to reduce litigation, at an additional 10 per cent tax rate over and above the rate applicable for the relevant year.
- Penalty for misreporting of income is also eligible for immunity with payment of additional income tax.
- Prosecution framework under the Income Tax Act to be rationalized.
- Non-production of books of account and documents, and the requirement of TDS payment, where payment is made in kind, to be decriminalised.
- Non-disclosure of non-immovable foreign assets with aggregate value less than 20 lakh rupees to be provided with immunity from prosecution with retrospective effect from 1.10.2024.
Cooperatives:
- Extend deduction already allowed to a primary cooperative society engaged in supplying milk, oilseeds, fruits or vegetables raised or grown by its members to those supplying cattle feed and cottonseed also.
- Allow the inter-cooperative society dividend income as a deduction under the new tax regime to the extent it is further distributed to its members.
- Exemption for a period of 3 years allowed for dividend income received by a notified national cooperative federation, on their investments made in companies up to 31.1.2026, for dividends further distributed to its member co-operatives.
Supporting The IT Sector As India’s growth engine
- Software development services, IT-enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing services and contract R&D services relating to software development to be clubbed under a single category of Information Technology Services with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5 per cent.
- The threshold for availing safe harbour for IT services has been enhanced from 300 crore rupees to 2,000 crore rupees.
- Safe harbour for IT services shall be approved by an automated rule-driven process, and can be continued for a period of 5 years at a stretch.
- Unilateral Advanced Pricing Agreement (APA) process for IT services to be fast-tracked with the endeavour to conclude it within a period of 2 years, which can be extended by 6 months on the taxpayer’s request.
- The facility of modified returns available to the entity entering APA is to be extended to its associated entities.
Attracting Global Business And Investment:
- Any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India will be provided a tax holiday till 2047
- A safe harbour of 15 per cent on cost is to be provided if the company providing data centre services from India is a related entity.
- A safe harbour to non-residents for component warehousing in a bonded warehouse at a profit margin of 2 per cent of the invoice value. The resultant tax of about 0.7 per cent will be much lower than in competing jurisdictions.
- Exemption from income tax for 5 years to be provided to any non-resident who provides capital goods, equipment or tooling to any toll manufacturer in a bonded zone.
- Exemption to the global (non-India sourced) income of a non-resident expert, for a stay period of 5 years under the notified schemes
- Exemption from Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) to all non-residents who pay tax on a presumptive basis.
Tax administration
- A Joint Committee of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Central Board of Direct Taxes will be constituted for incorporating the requirements of Income Computation and Disclosure Standards (ICDS) in the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) itself. The separate accounting requirement based on ICDS will be done away with from the tax year 2027-28.
- The definition of an accountant for the purposes of the Safe Harbour Rules is to be rationalised.
Other Tax Proposals
- In the interest of minority shareholders, buyback for all types of shareholders to be taxed as Capital Gains. Promoters to pay an additional buyback tax, making the effective tax 22 per cent for corporate promoters and 30 per cent for non-corporate promoters.
- TCS rate for sellers of specific goods, namely alcoholic liquor, scrap and minerals, will be rationalised to 2 percent and that on tendu leaves will be reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.
- Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures to be raised to 0.05 per cent from the present 0.02 per cent. STT on options premium and exercise of options to be raised to 0.15 per cent from the present rate of 0.1 per cent and 0.125 percent respectively.
- To encourage companies to shift to the new regime, the set-off of brought forward Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit is allowed to companies only in the new regime. Set-off using available MAT credit is allowed to an extent of 1/4th of the tax liability in the new regime.
- MAT is proposed to be made the final tax. There will be no further credit accumulation from 1st April 2026. The rate of final tax is to be reduced to 14 per cent from the current MAT rate of 15 per cent. The brought forward MAT credit of taxpayers accumulated till 31st March 2026, will continue to be available to them for set-off as above.
Indirect Taxes
Tariff simplification has been announced, with exemptions, concessions, and exclusions for sectors like marine, leather, and textile products; energy transition and security; nuclear power; critical minerals; biogas blended CNG; civil and defence aviation; manufacturing in SEZs, and more.
To promote ease of living, the tariff rate on dutiable goods for personal use has been reduced to 10% from 20%, apart from customs duty exemptions and duty-free personal import of drugs/medicines and food. Custom processes to have minimal intervention for smoother and faster movement of goods. Honest taxpayers, willing to settle disputes, will be able close cases by paying an additional amount in lieu of penalty.
To enhance Ease of Doing Business, processes for clearances are to be operationalised and made seamless, with a Customs Integrated System to be rolled out.
Fish caught by Indian fishing vessels in the Exclusive Economic Zone or on the High Seas is to be made duty-free, and landing such fush on foreign port will be treated as an export of goods.
