Budget 2026 Highlights: All You Need To Know

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Union Budget, which is the first budget prepared in the 'Kartavya Bhavan', is inspired by three 'Kartavyas' (responsibilities): to accelerate and sustain economic growth that is resilient to global volatility; to fulfil people's aspirations and enable capacity building; and to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.

Budget's Highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive budget, where the non-debt receipts and the total expenditure were estimated as ₹36.5 lakh crore and ₹53.5 lakh crore, respectively. Other highlights include:

The Centre’s net tax receipts are estimated at ₹28.7 lakh crore.

The gross market borrowings are estimated at ₹17.2 lakh crore, and the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at ₹11.7 lakh crore.

The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts are ₹34 lakh crore, of which the Centre’s net tax receipts are ₹26.7 lakh crore.

The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is ₹49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about ₹11 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit in BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 per cent of GDP.

In 2025-26, the fiscal deficit is estimated at par with that of 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 per cent of GDP in 2026-27, compared to 56.1 per cent of GDP in 2025-26.

The 'Kartavyas'

1: Under the first Kartavya, which is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, interventions have been proposed to scale up manufacturing in 7 strategic and frontier sectors, under schemes like the Biopharma SHAKTI, India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, dedicated rare earth corridors in mineral-rich states, strengthening capital goods capabilities, and the Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector.

Apart from the above, other initiatives and schemes include a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters, creating "Champion SMEs" to support micro enterprises (with a budget of Rs. 10000 crore SME fund); increased infrastructure push, with a budget of Rs. 12.2 lakh crore; dedicated freight corridors including waterways, training institutes and coastal cargo promotion scheme, to promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, apart from incentivising indigenous manufacturing of seaplanes.

For long-term energy security and stability, an outlay of ₹20,000 crore over the next 5 years has been announced for Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies.

To enhance city economic regions, an allocation of Rs. 5000 crore has been proposed over five years, which also includes the development of 7 high-speed rail corridors between cities as 'growth connectors'. A “High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat” has also been proposed to safeguard financial stability, inclusion, and consumer protection. An incentive of ₹100 crore for a single bond issuance of more than ₹1000 crore has been announced to encourage the issuance of municipal bonds of higher value by large cities.

2: Under the second Kartavya, which is to build capacity and fulfil aspirations, a high-powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' standing committee has been proposed to recommend measures focusing on the services sector as a driver of India's growth, including the establishment of five University Townships.

Capacity building measures have been announced for healthcare, animal husbandry, tourism, orange economy (creative sectors like visual effects, gaming, and content), and the sports sector under the Khelo India Mission.

3: The Third Kartavya, which is equitable resources for all, caters to increasing farmer incomes by developing new reservoirs and by supporting 'high-value' agriculture with cash crops, apart from launching Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual AI tool for farmers.

Under the same, programs like the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana have been launched to enhance capacity building and employment for the specially-abled in various sectors; apart from initiatives to provide mental health and trauma care resources.