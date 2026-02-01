ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 Agriculture Sector Allocations: What Can Farmers Expect From Budget Today

New Delhi: With agriculture functioning as the backbone of India, farmers and other stakeholders would be keenly looking at the allocations and announcements in this sector as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today (February 1, 2026).

President Droupadi Murmu's joint address to the two houses in her pre-budget speech on Wednesday might serve as the prelude to the grants in the sector. President Murmu hailed the country's agriculture sector for its strides made over the years, saying that the record foodgrain production of over 350 million tonnes in the past year had pushed India to become the world’s largest rice producer.

The President further noted that India had emerged as the second-largest fish-producing nation and continues to lead globally in milk production while underscoring the significance of the cooperative movement.

The 2025-26 Union Budget had allocated Rs 1.27 lakh crore to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, with a total of Rs 1.37 lakh crore for the entire ministry. The government then said that it was focused on productivity, climate-resilient crops, and natural farming.