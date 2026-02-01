Budget 2026 Agriculture Sector Allocations: What Can Farmers Expect From Budget Today
Ahead of Budget 2026-27, the Union Agriculture Ministry held a pre-budget meeting with farmers’ associations and allied sector workers to discuss their suggestions.
New Delhi: With agriculture functioning as the backbone of India, farmers and other stakeholders would be keenly looking at the allocations and announcements in this sector as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today (February 1, 2026).
President Droupadi Murmu's joint address to the two houses in her pre-budget speech on Wednesday might serve as the prelude to the grants in the sector. President Murmu hailed the country's agriculture sector for its strides made over the years, saying that the record foodgrain production of over 350 million tonnes in the past year had pushed India to become the world’s largest rice producer.
The President further noted that India had emerged as the second-largest fish-producing nation and continues to lead globally in milk production while underscoring the significance of the cooperative movement.
The 2025-26 Union Budget had allocated Rs 1.27 lakh crore to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, with a total of Rs 1.37 lakh crore for the entire ministry. The government then said that it was focused on productivity, climate-resilient crops, and natural farming.
The allocations for the Agriculture sector in this year's budget will be closely watched by people, especially those from rural areas associated with farming. Significantly, over half of the country's population belongs to the farming sector.
Farmers are hopeful over the expansion of the Minimum Support Price(MSP) coverage for more crops, enhanced subsidies for farm machinery besides strengthening the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for the overall good of the sector.
Ahead of the Budget 2026-27, the Union Agriculture Ministry recently held a pre-budget meeting with farmers’ associations and allied sector workers to discuss their suggestions over the allocations for the sector.
It can be recalled that in Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced six new agricultural schemes while increasing the subsidised Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 3 lakh, benefiting 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The move was seen as a significant policy shift aimed at boosting agri-productivity and rural prosperity.
