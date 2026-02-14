ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026-27 To Boost Infra, Industry Growth In Maharashtra: Goyal

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asserted that Maharashtra will be among the biggest beneficiaries of the Union Budget 2026-27, citing provisions made for infrastructure, railways and industry, which will have a direct impact on the state's growth.

Speaking to reporters here about the Union Budget, the commerce and industry minister said Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are major destinations for data centres as subsea cables land there, which would attract foreign direct investment and generate employment.

"The budget provides Rs 12.21 lakh crore for infrastructure development. Projects such as Vadhawan Port, the new airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will benefit Maharashtra. A rupee spent on infrastructure gives a return of Rs 3 to Rs 3.5. This will boost economic growth and reduce logistic costs," he said.

He pointed out that the budget focuses on the MSME and manufacturing sectors through credit guarantee schemes, renewable energy use and expansion of cloud services. Goyal said three chemical parks linked to sea ports and textile parks have been announced, along with safe harbour rules to attract foreign investors.