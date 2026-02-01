ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026–27 Sharpens Focus On Jobs, AI And Women As Education Takes Centre Stage

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 has placed education at the heart of India’s long-term growth strategy, with a strong push to align classroom learning with industry needs, expand higher education infrastructure, and prepare the country’s youth for a rapidly changing global job market.

From artificial intelligence and creative technologies to women’s empowerment and university–industry integration, the Budget signals a decisive shift from enrolment-led expansion to employability-driven education. Industry bodies, educationists and school leaders have broadly welcomed the announcements, describing the Budget as progressive and future-oriented, while also flagging the need for strong implementation and support for existing institutions.

Bridging the education–employment gap

Rajeev Juneja, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), said the Finance Minister has correctly identified the widening gap between education and employability as a critical challenge. “The Finance Minister focused heavily on bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements, particularly through AI and creative technologies,” Juneja told ETV Bharat.

With the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 already under implementation, Juneja said a multipronged approach was essential to build a future-ready workforce. “This is exactly what the Budget proposes to do,” he said.

A key announcement in this direction is the proposed Education-to-Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee, which will recommend measures to better align education with job market needs. The committee’s stated objective is to help India capture a 10% share of the global services market by 2047.

However, Juneja cautioned that outcomes will depend on execution. “Such committees have been set up several times in the past. The key will be the composition of this committee and the financial teeth that it will have,” he said.

AI, skills and curriculum relevance

The Standing Committee will also undertake an AI Impact Assessment to study how emerging technologies are reshaping job roles and skill requirements. This is expected to guide updates in national curricula and skilling programmes. While welcoming the intent, Juneja noted that similar assessments have been carried out earlier by industry bodies.

“Organisations such as Nasscom have been conducting such assessments from time to time, and this committee may not be able to say anything entirely new,” he said, underlining the need for actionable outcomes.

Education experts said the explicit recognition of AI and skills reflects global realities, as automation and digital technologies continue to disrupt traditional employment pathways.

University townships and higher education expansion

One of the major infrastructure-focused announcements in the Budget is the creation of five University Townships near major industrial and logistics corridors. The townships will integrate universities, research centres and skill institutes with residential facilities.

Juneja said the move could significantly reduce the disconnect between academia and industry. “The proximity of university towns with industrial corridors will lead to the desired mingling of industry and academia and reduce the gap between the two,” he said.