Budget 2026–27 Sharpens Focus On Jobs, AI And Women As Education Takes Centre Stage
Experts said the Budget puts education firmly on a jobs-and-skills track, with a strong push on AI, women’s empowerment, university–industry linkages and employability-driven reforms.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST|
Updated : February 1, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27 has placed education at the heart of India’s long-term growth strategy, with a strong push to align classroom learning with industry needs, expand higher education infrastructure, and prepare the country’s youth for a rapidly changing global job market.
From artificial intelligence and creative technologies to women’s empowerment and university–industry integration, the Budget signals a decisive shift from enrolment-led expansion to employability-driven education. Industry bodies, educationists and school leaders have broadly welcomed the announcements, describing the Budget as progressive and future-oriented, while also flagging the need for strong implementation and support for existing institutions.
Bridging the education–employment gap
Rajeev Juneja, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), said the Finance Minister has correctly identified the widening gap between education and employability as a critical challenge. “The Finance Minister focused heavily on bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements, particularly through AI and creative technologies,” Juneja told ETV Bharat.
With the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 already under implementation, Juneja said a multipronged approach was essential to build a future-ready workforce. “This is exactly what the Budget proposes to do,” he said.
A key announcement in this direction is the proposed Education-to-Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee, which will recommend measures to better align education with job market needs. The committee’s stated objective is to help India capture a 10% share of the global services market by 2047.
However, Juneja cautioned that outcomes will depend on execution. “Such committees have been set up several times in the past. The key will be the composition of this committee and the financial teeth that it will have,” he said.
AI, skills and curriculum relevance
The Standing Committee will also undertake an AI Impact Assessment to study how emerging technologies are reshaping job roles and skill requirements. This is expected to guide updates in national curricula and skilling programmes. While welcoming the intent, Juneja noted that similar assessments have been carried out earlier by industry bodies.
“Organisations such as Nasscom have been conducting such assessments from time to time, and this committee may not be able to say anything entirely new,” he said, underlining the need for actionable outcomes.
Education experts said the explicit recognition of AI and skills reflects global realities, as automation and digital technologies continue to disrupt traditional employment pathways.
University townships and higher education expansion
One of the major infrastructure-focused announcements in the Budget is the creation of five University Townships near major industrial and logistics corridors. The townships will integrate universities, research centres and skill institutes with residential facilities.
Juneja said the move could significantly reduce the disconnect between academia and industry. “The proximity of university towns with industrial corridors will lead to the desired mingling of industry and academia and reduce the gap between the two,” he said.
Prof Seema Sharma also described the proposal as a major employment generator. “Five university townships near industrial and logistic corridors will generate a lot of employment opportunities,” she said, adding that the Budget has focused on sustaining growth momentum through education-led development.
Boost for women and inclusion
Women’s participation in higher education, particularly in technical and lab-intensive courses, has received special attention. The Budget proposes one girls’ hostel in every district, to be developed through Viability Gap Funding (VGF). Calling it a “much-needed and belated move”, Juneja said the proposal would lead to greater participation of girls in STEM and technical higher education.
Prof Sharma said women-centric initiatives, including Self Help Enterprise (SHE), would have far-reaching economic impact. “SHE is a master stroke as this is going to promote women’s economic empowerment and put India on a higher inclusion growth trajectory,” she said. According to her, the combination of women-focused measures and employment-linked education reforms would lead to more jobs, more businesses and higher exports.
New institutions and sectoral focus
The Budget also announced the establishment of a new National Institute of Design (NID) in the Eastern region, along with three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and the upgradation of seven existing NIPERs.
Charan Singh, CEO of Egrow Foundation, described the Budget as “very progressive” for education. “The youth and their training is in focus. University Township, Hospitality Institute, All India Ayurvedic Institute are very forward-looking initiatives that promote heritage and engage our youth,” he said.
School leaders also welcomed the emphasis on AI, skills and research. Kuriakose VK, Principal of St Thomas School, said initiatives such as Centres of Excellence for AI, language, books and skills were long overdue. “AI and skills are much needed to be promoted as per the rising requirements all over the world. India has the maximum number of youngsters and our youth should be empowered with new skills and AI,” he said.
Ground realities and implementation challenges
At the same time, Kuriakose flagged serious concerns about the state of existing school and college infrastructure, particularly in rural India. He stressed that strengthening current institutions must go hand in hand with launching new ones.
“The infrastructure and facilities in government schools in rural India should be improved. Many schools lack proper toilets, drinking water or even furniture,” he said, adding that teacher shortages and administrative burdens were affecting classroom learning. He also pointed to the growing dependence of students on tuition centres, online platforms and guidebooks, saying the core purpose of schooling was being diluted.
Funding levels draw mixed response
While welcoming the policy direction, some educationists said funding levels remain modest. Dr Bhavana Kulshrestha, Principal of JM International School, Greater Noida, noted that education allocation has seen a year-on-year increase of about 8.27 per cent.
“Although this isn’t much to make India a Vishwaguru, it is heartening to see that the need to connect education with jobs and businesses has been recognised,” she said, adding that she hoped for a larger allocation in the coming years.
