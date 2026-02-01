ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026-27 Pushes Green Growth: Duty Exemptions On Sodium Antimonate For Manufacture Of Solar Glass

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to exempt basic customs duty on the import of sodium antimonate for use in the manufacture of solar glass. This means the rate of basic customs duty on sodium antimonate for use in the manufacture of solar glass would be become nil from the current 7.5 per cent.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament, she also proposed to extend the existing basic customs duty exemption on imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035 and expand it for all nuclear plants irrespective of their capacity.

Sitharaman further announced to provide basic customs duty exemption to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India. She also proposed to extend the basic customs duty exemption given to capital goods used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries, to those used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for battery energy storage systems too. The move is aimed to reduce input costs, boost domestic manufacturing and promote export competitiveness, customs duty on these items. These would be applicable with effect from February 2, 2026.

Sitharaman further said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience. We will develop ecologically sustainable Mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats; Turtle Trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala; and Bird Watching trails along the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu."