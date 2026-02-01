Budget 2026-27 Pushes Green Growth: Duty Exemptions On Sodium Antimonate For Manufacture Of Solar Glass
Sitharaman announced to provide basic customs duty exemption to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to exempt basic customs duty on the import of sodium antimonate for use in the manufacture of solar glass. This means the rate of basic customs duty on sodium antimonate for use in the manufacture of solar glass would be become nil from the current 7.5 per cent.
Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament, she also proposed to extend the existing basic customs duty exemption on imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035 and expand it for all nuclear plants irrespective of their capacity.
Sitharaman further announced to provide basic customs duty exemption to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India. She also proposed to extend the basic customs duty exemption given to capital goods used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries, to those used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for battery energy storage systems too. The move is aimed to reduce input costs, boost domestic manufacturing and promote export competitiveness, customs duty on these items. These would be applicable with effect from February 2, 2026.
Sitharaman further said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience. We will develop ecologically sustainable Mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats; Turtle Trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala; and Bird Watching trails along the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu."
Pointing out that a scheme for Rare Earth Permanent Magnets was launched in November last year, Sitharaman said, "We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing."
Mentioning about International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), she said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we established the International Big Cat Alliance in 2024. This year, India is hosting the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation."
It may be mentioned that the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its meeting held on February 29, 2024, approved the establishment of IBCA with headquarters in India. This was launched with the aim of conservation of seven big cats - Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar and Puma – with membership of all UN countries/the range countries harbouring the said species and non-range countries where historically these species are not found but interested to support big cat conservation.
The main objective of IBCA is to facilitate collaboration and synergy among stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise to achieve a common goal of conservation of big cats at a global level.
Read More