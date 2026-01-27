ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026-27: Experts Pitch Bigger Push For Roads, Faster Execution To Power Growth

New Delhi: Road infrastructure will be one of the most important focus areas for the Government of India in its Union Budget for financial year 2026-27. Economists and business leaders have called for increased capital investment and faster implementation of highway and transport projects, as they believe sustained investment in highway infrastructure will provide greater economic benefits, create jobs and support long-lasting economic growth.

Over the past 10 years, investment in highway infrastructure has resulted in improved transport connections throughout the country. Ahead of the budget, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recommended that in order for India to reach its goal of becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy and achieving 'developed' status by 2047, the next phase of highway infrastructure development must focus on increasing scale, speed and efficiency.

Roads As A Growth Engine

Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Transport Commissioner of Delhi, emphasised that investment in mobility and road infrastructure delivers multi-dimensional benefits far beyond transport alone. "Sustained investment in mobility sectors will have numerous benefits," Chhikara told ETV Bharat. “Employment generation for building and execution of mobility support can exceed 100 persons per kilometre.”

He pointed to visible economic spillovers in cities and regions such as Ayodhya and Kumbh, where improved road connectivity has boosted tourism, trade and local industry. According to Chhikara, better planning and execution in road projects, like preventing material wastage and adopting just-in-time inventory systems, can save nearly 2 per cent of GDP.

“Connectivity will enhance and overall growth can improve by over 2 per cent of GDP. Road safety interventions alone can save up to 3 per cent of GDP losses,” he said, adding that transport sector investment can contribute over 7 per cent to overall economic growth, directly or indirectly, while delivering strong returns on investment.

The Multiplier Effect Of Highway Spending

Experts underline that road infrastructure offers one of the highest multiplier effects among public investments. Financial advisor Sharad Kohli said Budget 2026-27 is likely to continue the government’s strong push on highways and transport infrastructure precisely because of this impact. “One rupee spent on roads has nearly an eight times multiplier effect in terms of benefits,” he told ETV Bharat.

Kohli stressed that sustained investment in highways is essential to reduce India’s logistics costs, which remain significantly higher than global benchmarks. “Lower logistics costs are critical to attracting more investments and positioning India as a manufacturing hub,” he said, noting that a robust highway network is indispensable for supply chains, freight movement and industrial expansion.

Highlighting the scale of past investments, Kohli said the government has spent over Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure over the last decade, with annual capital expenditure touching around Rs 11–12 lakh crore in recent Budgets.

“I expect this infrastructure investment to continue. The focus on highways, transport networks and logistics will remain central because that is how you generate jobs, boost GDP and move towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” he added.

Speeding Up Execution: The Missing Link

While capital allocation has risen steadily, industry bodies caution that execution delays continue to undermine the full economic impact of road projects. The CII has identified land acquisition delays, lack of regulatory approvals, difficulties regarding access to funding sources, poor agency co-ordination etc., as just a few factors that frequently cause time and cost overruns for large infrastructure projects.

the Delhi-based industry advocacy group believes that the formation of a National Project Monitoring Authority with legal standing would be a good way to help alleviate these issues, starting with the timely identification of potential problems, in order to allow for early interventions.