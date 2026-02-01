ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026-27: Centre Allocates Rs 30 Crore For Lokpal; Rs 54.56 Crore To CVC

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch, outside the Ministry of Finance ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, at Kartavya Bhawan 1, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been given Rs 30 crore for the next fiscal to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented on Sunday.

The revised budgetary outlay for Lokpal for the ongoing fiscal is Rs 32 crore, according to the Budget document. A provision of Rs 44.32 crore was made for it for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 in the last Budget. The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire into and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.