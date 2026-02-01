ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026-27: Centre Allocates Rs 30 Crore For Lokpal; Rs 54.56 Crore To CVC

The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire into and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch, outside the Ministry of Finance ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, at Kartavya Bhawan 1, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch, outside the Ministry of Finance ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, at Kartavya Bhawan 1, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1, 2026. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been given Rs 30 crore for the next fiscal to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented on Sunday.

The revised budgetary outlay for Lokpal for the ongoing fiscal is Rs 32 crore, according to the Budget document. A provision of Rs 44.32 crore was made for it for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 in the last Budget. The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire into and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.

Probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been given Rs 54.56 crore for 2026-27. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission, the Budget document said. It had got Rs 52.07 crore for FY26, which has been revised to Rs 50.66 crore for the current financial year. The CVC is an apex governmental body responsible for promoting integrity, transparency and accountability in the country's public administration.

Also Read:

  1. FM Proposes One-Time Measure To Facilitate Sales From SEZs To Domestic Mkt At Concessional Duty
  2. Govt Plans To Monetise Real Estate Assets Of CPSEs Via Dedicated Reits

TAGGED:

UNION BUDGET 2026
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN BUDGET SPEECH
CENTRE ALLOCATION FOR LOKPAL
BUDGET 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.