ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman 'Murdered' While Resisting Daughter’s Kidnapping In Kashmir, 1 Arrested

Budgam: A woman was killed allegedly resisting her minor daughter’s kidnapping in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district with the police making the arrest of the accused within twelve hours of the incident.

A police spokesperson said that they cracked a murder and kidnapping case within hours after it initially appeared to be an accident. The girl is a minor and her age has been disclosed to be of 15 years.

Blind Murder Case Solved In Kashmir (Special Arrangement)

According to police sources, Police Station Khan Sahib in Budgam had received a report of road accident at Chek Sheera Khan Sahib at around 3:05 am on Friday that a vehicle hit a female pedestrian resulting in her death on the spot. A case was immediately registered and investigation set into motion.