Woman 'Murdered' While Resisting Daughter’s Kidnapping In Kashmir, 1 Arrested
Police said that they cracked a murder and kidnapping case within hours after it initially appeared to be an accident, reports Arif Bashir.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Budgam: A woman was killed allegedly resisting her minor daughter’s kidnapping in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district with the police making the arrest of the accused within twelve hours of the incident.
A police spokesperson said that they cracked a murder and kidnapping case within hours after it initially appeared to be an accident. The girl is a minor and her age has been disclosed to be of 15 years.
According to police sources, Police Station Khan Sahib in Budgam had received a report of road accident at Chek Sheera Khan Sahib at around 3:05 am on Friday that a vehicle hit a female pedestrian resulting in her death on the spot. A case was immediately registered and investigation set into motion.
Police said that furing the course of investigation, it came to light that the matter was not merely an accident and there was rather a criminal conspiracy involved in the case.
According to police, the probe revealed that the minor daughter of the deceased woman had been abducted and she was killed while resisting the kidnapping attempt.
A special police investigation team under the supervision of sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Khan Sahib analysed CCTV footage, technical and scientific evidence. After raids and technical surveillance, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him from the Parimpora area of Srinagar.
According to the police, the abducted girl was safely recovered after which sections related to murder and kidnapping have been added in the case. Police said that further investigation is underway.
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