BSP To Go Alone In 2027 UP Election, Mayawati Reiterates Her Stand
The BSP supremo Mayawati reiterated her stand on contesting the 2027 UP Assembly election on its own without any coalition
Published : February 7, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST|
Updated : February 7, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in 2027 alone. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here in Lucknow on Saturday, BSP Supremo Mayawati also stated that her party will take along the Brahmin community with them.
The BSP leader and former UP Chief Minister, Mayawati, has asked her party workers to gear up for the assembly election to be held next year.
The BSP supremo reiterating its stand on contesting the assembly election on its own without any coalition signals the regained strength of the party, as it was reduced to only 1 MLA in the 403-member UP Assembly. The party had a vote share of 12.88% in the 2022 Assembly election results.
In an earlier press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday, Mayawati stated that the party decided that it was "more appropriate" to contest both small and big elections independently and would not enter into any alliance with any other party.
"There should be no confusion about this. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone," she said.
She, however, added that in the future, if the party became fully convinced that an alliance partner could effectively transfer its votes — particularly those of upper castes — to the BSP, a positive decision on contesting elections in alliance could be taken, though she said such a situation would take years to materialise. Mayawati claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh were once again inclined to bring the BSP back in power in 2027, recalling the party's four previous terms in office. She also said that her party workers were fully engaged to ensure the formation of a BSP government with a full majority in the next assembly elections. Attacking the BJP, Congress and other "caste-based parties", she said the BSP would give them a fitting reply and form the party's fifth government in Uttar Pradesh.
In the party meet held on Saturday, party workers from across the state, along with Constituency (Bidhansabha) Pravaris, Constituency Presidents, Zonal Presidents, and District Presidents, were present. The meeting under the leadership of Mayawati saw a wave of renewed energy among party workers.
It is to mention here that after the controversy related to the web series "Ghooskhor Pandat," Mayawati has publicly expressed her dissent against the series on social media, indicating her collaboration with the Brahmin community. This also indicated a BSP equation in the making with the upper caste in UP.
Although election to the State Assembly is far, BSP supremo begins her political willpower to be relevant in state politics as well as infusing election mode among her party workers.
