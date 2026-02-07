ETV Bharat / bharat

BSP To Go Alone In 2027 UP Election, Mayawati Reiterates Her Stand

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in 2027 alone. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here in Lucknow on Saturday, BSP Supremo Mayawati also stated that her party will take along the Brahmin community with them.

The BSP leader and former UP Chief Minister, Mayawati, has asked her party workers to gear up for the assembly election to be held next year.

The BSP supremo reiterating its stand on contesting the assembly election on its own without any coalition signals the regained strength of the party, as it was reduced to only 1 MLA in the 403-member UP Assembly. The party had a vote share of 12.88% in the 2022 Assembly election results.

In an earlier press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday, Mayawati stated that the party decided that it was "more appropriate" to contest both small and big elections independently and would not enter into any alliance with any other party.

"There should be no confusion about this. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone," she said.