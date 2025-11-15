ETV Bharat / bharat

BSP Comes Up With A Poor Show In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Lucknow: Burdened by a string of poor performances in the last five years, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to come up with an impressive show in the just-concluded 2025 Bihar assembly polls. The party managed to win just one seat, which is at par with its tally in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the second time in succession that the party has been confined to just one seat in Bihar, which has put a question mark on the party’s National Co-ordinator, Akash Anand’s winning capabilities.

The party led by supremo Mayawati had fielded candidates in 192 constituencies in Bihar as a part of her social engineering formula. However, this failed to work for the BSP as its vote share dropped compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. This time, the BSP's vote share decreased by 0.25 per cent as compared to the previous assembly elections. The party had gone out alone in the Bihar polls, where polling was held for 243 seats.

But even the single victory on the Ramgarh seat is being seen as a relief, given the fact that the party has been scoring nil in elections across several states. On October 9, 2025, which is the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, a large rally was organised by the party in Lucknow that was attended by a large number of party workers from Bihar.