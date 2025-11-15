BSP Comes Up With A Poor Show In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
The party managed to win just one seat after fielding 192 candidates in Bihar
Published : November 15, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
Lucknow: Burdened by a string of poor performances in the last five years, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to come up with an impressive show in the just-concluded 2025 Bihar assembly polls. The party managed to win just one seat, which is at par with its tally in Uttar Pradesh.
This is the second time in succession that the party has been confined to just one seat in Bihar, which has put a question mark on the party’s National Co-ordinator, Akash Anand’s winning capabilities.
The party led by supremo Mayawati had fielded candidates in 192 constituencies in Bihar as a part of her social engineering formula. However, this failed to work for the BSP as its vote share dropped compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. This time, the BSP's vote share decreased by 0.25 per cent as compared to the previous assembly elections. The party had gone out alone in the Bihar polls, where polling was held for 243 seats.
But even the single victory on the Ramgarh seat is being seen as a relief, given the fact that the party has been scoring nil in elections across several states. On October 9, 2025, which is the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, a large rally was organised by the party in Lucknow that was attended by a large number of party workers from Bihar.
This rally sent a message across the country that the BSP was still capable of gathering crowds in large numbers. This message seems to have contributed to the single victory in Bihar. In the last elections held in 2020, the BSP fielded candidates on 80 seats. The party had received 628,961 votes, accounting for 1.49 per cent of the vote share. This time, it fielded candidates on 192 seats. Its strike rate in Bihar this time was 0.52% compared to 1.25% in the 2020 elections.
The lone BSP candidate to win the Ramgarh seat is Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, who won by a slender margin of just 30 votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Ashok Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His winning margin is the second lowest in the entire state.
Yadav received 72,689 votes while Ashok Kumar Singh got 72,659 votes. The lowest margin victory was of Janata Dal (United) candidate Radha Charan Sah over Rashtriya Janata Dal's Dipu Singh on the Sandesh seat by 27 votes.
Mayawati had addressed just one rally in Bihar that apparently had no impact on the people of the state. Akash Anand and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Gautam had remained in Bihar, holding numerous rallies and public meetings. They could not woo voters.
