BSNL Prayagraj Visit Row: Scindia Issues Showcause Notice Over ‘Improper’ Protocol Arrangements
Controversy arose after reports said BSNL Director Vivek Banzal’s visit to Prayagraj included nearly 50 staff assigned under a protocol order.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday pulled up a senior official of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) over what he described as an “improper” and “unacceptable” display of protocol arrangements during a proposed visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that BSNL Director Vivek Banzal’s scheduled visit to Prayagraj on February 25 was preceded by elaborate preparations involving the deployment of nearly 50 officers and staff members. A protocol notification allegedly issued by the local DGM office on February 19 outlined detailed responsibilities for officials, triggering criticism over the scale of arrangements.
Showcause Notice Issued
Addressing reporters, Scindia said he was “shocked” by the reported developments and made it clear that such conduct would not be tolerated. “This is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this. It is the 21st century,” he said, underscoring the need for greater accountability in public service.
The minister confirmed that a showcause notice had been issued to the Director, seeking an explanation within seven days. “We will take appropriate action based on the response received,” he said, signalling that the matter would be dealt with strictly in accordance with due process.
The government has taken serious note of the alleged protocol excess, describing it as a breach of established administrative norms and traditions. Officials reiterated that adherence to institutional rules is essential to maintaining the integrity of public administration. Any deviation, particularly involving the use of public resources, is viewed seriously.
Visit Cancelled After Backlash
The issue gained wider attention after images of the alleged protocol document circulated on social media. Many people questioned the need for such elaborate arrangements and whether public personnel were being assigned for purposes beyond official work.
Following the public backlash, the scheduled visit to Prayagraj was cancelled a day before it was to take place. While no official reason was cited, the cancellation came shortly after the controversy emerged.
In a statement, BSNL sought to distance itself from the episode, saying the incident did not reflect the organisation’s professional values and standards. The Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) said appropriate action had been initiated and fresh instructions were being issued to ensure strict compliance with conduct rules and established procedures in the future.
The episode has once again drawn attention to protocol practices within public institutions, particularly at a time when the government has been emphasising efficiency, transparency and optimal use of public resources. Scindia’s remarks suggest a zero-tolerance approach to practices deemed excessive or outdated.
By issuing a show-cause notice and publicly expressing disapproval, the ministry has signalled that senior officials are equally accountable for their actions. The scrutiny also reflects the government’s emphasis on maintaining administrative discipline and responsible conduct in public sector institutions.
Also Read: