BSNL Prayagraj Visit Row: Scindia Issues Showcause Notice Over ‘Improper’ Protocol Arrangements

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday pulled up a senior official of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) over what he described as an “improper” and “unacceptable” display of protocol arrangements during a proposed visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that BSNL Director Vivek Banzal’s scheduled visit to Prayagraj on February 25 was preceded by elaborate preparations involving the deployment of nearly 50 officers and staff members. A protocol notification allegedly issued by the local DGM office on February 19 outlined detailed responsibilities for officials, triggering criticism over the scale of arrangements.

Showcause Notice Issued

Addressing reporters, Scindia said he was “shocked” by the reported developments and made it clear that such conduct would not be tolerated. “This is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this. It is the 21st century,” he said, underscoring the need for greater accountability in public service.

The minister confirmed that a showcause notice had been issued to the Director, seeking an explanation within seven days. “We will take appropriate action based on the response received,” he said, signalling that the matter would be dealt with strictly in accordance with due process.

The government has taken serious note of the alleged protocol excess, describing it as a breach of established administrative norms and traditions. Officials reiterated that adherence to institutional rules is essential to maintaining the integrity of public administration. Any deviation, particularly involving the use of public resources, is viewed seriously.