ETV Bharat / bharat

BSNL Nears Turnaround With 93% Of Q2 Revenue Target Achieved, Says Scindia

New Delhi: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has so far registered 93% of its revenue target for Q2 FY 2025-26, having earned Rs 5347 crore compared to a goal of Rs 5740 crore. Communications and IT Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reported this on Thursday following the revenue announcement.

He indicated that this was a hopeful indicator of BSNL's efforts toward recovery from poor financial performance and stiff competition from others, as has been the case for a long time.

As stated by Scindia, BSNL has accumulated a total of Rs 11,134 crores in revenue in the first half of this fiscal year, which also indicates a steady improvement in financial performance.

“In Q2 (July-September), we achieved 93% of the target, which was a sizeable ambition based on last year's strong performance and retains proximity to increase our overall total revenue.” He stated following the quarterly review after Q2 earnings, where the department of telecommunications reported the overall revenue.

He continued that the target for the BSNL turnaround is still being pursued by the government, and it would work to achieve a 20% increase by FY26 or Rs 27,500 crore. ”The apparent progress of BSNL appears to be the compounding effects of structural reform, tech dollars for infrastructure investment, and a renewed focus on business," was the minister's conclusion.

ARPU Growth Signals Stronger Customer Engagement

A notable highlight from BSNL’s Q2 performance was a visible improvement in its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a key metric for telecom operators. The ARPU grew 12 per cent sequentially, rising from Rs 81 in Q1 to Rs 91 in Q2.

"The growth in ARPU demonstrates that our customer base is becoming stronger and more active," Scindia remarked. He pointed out that certain regions have outperformed expectations, with Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh (East), Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Jammu & Kashmir recording some of the highest ARPU levels, touching Rs 214 in a few circles.

However, the minister also flagged underperformance in regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kolkata, where ARPU hovers around Rs 60, significantly below the national average.

“We need to bridge this gap by enhancing service quality, expanding network coverage, and ensuring that customers in every region receive the same level of reliability and digital access,” he said.