BSNL Nears Turnaround With 93% Of Q2 Revenue Target Achieved, Says Scindia

BSNL has accumulated Rs 11,134 crores in revenue in the first half of this fiscal year, which also indicates a steady improvement in financial performance.
New Delhi: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has so far registered 93% of its revenue target for Q2 FY 2025-26, having earned Rs 5347 crore compared to a goal of Rs 5740 crore. Communications and IT Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reported this on Thursday following the revenue announcement.
He indicated that this was a hopeful indicator of BSNL's efforts toward recovery from poor financial performance and stiff competition from others, as has been the case for a long time.
As stated by Scindia, BSNL has accumulated a total of Rs 11,134 crores in revenue in the first half of this fiscal year, which also indicates a steady improvement in financial performance.
“In Q2 (July-September), we achieved 93% of the target, which was a sizeable ambition based on last year's strong performance and retains proximity to increase our overall total revenue.” He stated following the quarterly review after Q2 earnings, where the department of telecommunications reported the overall revenue.
He continued that the target for the BSNL turnaround is still being pursued by the government, and it would work to achieve a 20% increase by FY26 or Rs 27,500 crore. ”The apparent progress of BSNL appears to be the compounding effects of structural reform, tech dollars for infrastructure investment, and a renewed focus on business," was the minister's conclusion.
ARPU Growth Signals Stronger Customer Engagement
A notable highlight from BSNL’s Q2 performance was a visible improvement in its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a key metric for telecom operators. The ARPU grew 12 per cent sequentially, rising from Rs 81 in Q1 to Rs 91 in Q2.
"The growth in ARPU demonstrates that our customer base is becoming stronger and more active," Scindia remarked. He pointed out that certain regions have outperformed expectations, with Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh (East), Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Jammu & Kashmir recording some of the highest ARPU levels, touching Rs 214 in a few circles.
However, the minister also flagged underperformance in regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kolkata, where ARPU hovers around Rs 60, significantly below the national average.
“We need to bridge this gap by enhancing service quality, expanding network coverage, and ensuring that customers in every region receive the same level of reliability and digital access,” he said.
Government Push for Efficiency and Scale
Scindia reiterated the government’s broader strategy to make BSNL competitive again. The telecom ministry has directed the company to pursue 50 per cent growth in its consumer mobility business and 25–30 per cent expansion in enterprise services over the next year. The goal, he said, is to “leverage BSNL’s pan-India network, public trust, and infrastructure base” to rebuild it into a sustainable telecom powerhouse.
He also underscored the need to improve operational efficiency and convert rising scale into positive cash flows. “Growing revenue is encouraging, but growing faster than costs is critical. We must ensure that every rupee of growth strengthens BSNL’s long-term foundation,” he stressed.
Challenges Remain Despite Positive Momentum
While BSNL posted solid quarterly results in the second quarter of the financial year, it faces challenges on its recovery path. Some of the constraints relate to technological limitations and delays in its 4G rollout, while more broadly, BSNL conducts its business in a fiercely competitive environment, especially from private players such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Analysts observe that BSNL's relatively low average revenue per user (ARPU) compared to that of its private peers provides further incentive for transforming digitally and engaging customers better.
"Hitting 93% of its quarterly goal is encouraging," an analyst in the industry said, "but the telecom market is shifting quickly with the rollout of 5G and rising consumer expectations. BSNL must now pivot to modernisation and renewal of the brand while monetising its asset base in a more meaningful way." The minister also indicated there will be "increased technology" and potentially 5G once the rollout of 4G has achieved scale.
Signs of a Turnaround, But Sustainability Is Key
BSNL has benefited from a series of government revival packages, capital infusion, restructuring its debt, and deploying indigenous 4G technology (in conjunction with the C-DOT), measures that will place BSNL not only as a provider of service but a part of India's digital infrastructure ecosystem.
Industry observers, however, remain cautiously optimistic. “BSNL has crossed a crucial threshold, from managing losses to rebuilding growth momentum. The next two quarters will reveal whether this progress can translate into sustained profitability,” said an analyst tracking public-sector enterprises.
As Scindia concluded, “the focus now must be on efficiency, innovation, and customer trust,” the three pillars that could determine whether BSNL’s revival becomes a temporary rebound or a lasting transformation.
