‘We Were Duped, Not Fraudsters’: BSF Tradesmen Sacked Over Forged Certificates Seek Reinstatement
Recruited through Rozgar Mela and appointed as cooks and water carriers, hundreds of personnel now seek reinstatement, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: For Tinku Yadav, joining the Border Security Force (BSF) was the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of serving the country.
Recruited as a cook through the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela initiative in 2024, Yadav served the force for over a year before his appointment was terminated over questions surrounding the authenticity of a skill certificate submitted during recruitment.
Yadav is among 400 BSF tradesmen, including cooks and water carriers, who are now seeking reinstatement, claiming that they were victims of an alleged online fraud involving the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) certificates required for their recruitment.
“I joined the BSF as a cook on March 13, 2024, and served till March 21 last year. Suddenly, the BSF authorities terminated my job,” Yadav told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.
A termination letter issued to Yadav, and accessed by ETV Bharat, cited the alleged submission of a fraudulent cooking certificate as the reason for his dismissal.
According to Yadav, candidates joining the BSF as tradesmen were required to produce an NSQF Level-1 qualification in food production, kitchen operations issued through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) or an institute recognised by it. “I obtained the certificate online, but the authorities are now saying that it is forged,” Yadav said.
The affected personnel were recruited through a formal selection process and were subsequently issued appointment letters. Some of them were also felicitated for their work, including their services during Operation Sindoor, according to the association representing the affected tradesmen.
The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, which has taken up the issue with the government, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and facilitate the reinstatement of the dismissed personnel.
In a representation submitted to the Prime Minister, the association claimed that the tradesmen had secured their appointments after undergoing the prescribed recruitment process and were later removed because of discrepancies involving NSQF Level-1 training certificates.
The association has also cited an RTI response from the NSDC, which it said stated that “no certificate has been generated on the SIDH portal” for the mentioned courses for the period between 2015 and 2023.
The association argues that the candidates had obtained the certificates through online platforms and had no intention of submitting forged documents.
“The candidates obtained and submitted certificates online. The personnel became victims of an online fraud and did not intentionally commit any wrongdoing. The government should take a call on their reinstatement,” said Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the association.
Singh also highlighted the financial difficulties faced by some of the affected personnel. According to him, several recruits had taken personal or bank loans of around Rs 5-7 lakh after securing what they believed would be stable government employment.
“If the job is gone, how will these loans be repaid?” Singh said. The association has maintained that the tradesmen should not be penalised if the certificates submitted by them were obtained through fraudulent online channels without their knowledge.
The affected personnel are now planning to assemble at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 9 to press for their reinstatement. The association has announced plans for a protest and hunger strike. The personnel are not seeking confrontation but justice and reinstatement, said Singh.
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