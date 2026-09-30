ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Were Duped, Not Fraudsters’: BSF Tradesmen Sacked Over Forged Certificates Seek Reinstatement

New Delhi: For Tinku Yadav, joining the Border Security Force (BSF) was the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of serving the country.

Recruited as a cook through the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela initiative in 2024, Yadav served the force for over a year before his appointment was terminated over questions surrounding the authenticity of a skill certificate submitted during recruitment.

Yadav is among 400 BSF tradesmen, including cooks and water carriers, who are now seeking reinstatement, claiming that they were victims of an alleged online fraud involving the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) certificates required for their recruitment.

“I joined the BSF as a cook on March 13, 2024, and served till March 21 last year. Suddenly, the BSF authorities terminated my job,” Yadav told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

A termination letter issued to Yadav, and accessed by ETV Bharat, cited the alleged submission of a fraudulent cooking certificate as the reason for his dismissal.

According to Yadav, candidates joining the BSF as tradesmen were required to produce an NSQF Level-1 qualification in food production, kitchen operations issued through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) or an institute recognised by it. “I obtained the certificate online, but the authorities are now saying that it is forged,” Yadav said.

The affected personnel were recruited through a formal selection process and were subsequently issued appointment letters. Some of them were also felicitated for their work, including their services during Operation Sindoor, according to the association representing the affected tradesmen.

The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, which has taken up the issue with the government, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and facilitate the reinstatement of the dismissed personnel.