BSF To Train Local K9 Police Dog Breeds For Enhanced Border Security Operations

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has asked all the State police forces across the country to provide a list of local breeds of dogs so that the border guarding agency can train them properly.

“Yes, through the Bureau of Police Research and Organisation (BPR&D), we have asked all the police forces to inform us about the availability of local breeds of dog. We will train them properly so that these local breeds of dogs can be utilised for all kinds of jobs,” said Dr GS Nag, deputy inspector general in BSF to ETV Bharat in New Delhi on Friday.

The BSF has inducted two Indian breeds of dog-the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound which have become a terror for terrorists and Naxalites.

“They have been trained for multiple operational theatres whether it is to fight naxalites, terrorism in J&K or drugs detection,” said Nag. According to Nag, BSF has received a request from the Himachal Pradesh police to provide them with Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound.

“In fact, we are planning to provide these breeds of dog to all the state police forces,” informed Nag. Echoing the view, BSF director general, Daljit Singh Choudhary said that Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound have already been deployed along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border.

“These dogs are assigned along the western and eastern frontier to trace terrorists as well as drugs,” said Choudhary. These indigenous dog breeds — Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds — will demonstrate their skills during the forthcoming Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 in Gujarat. These breeds have made significant contributions as force multipliers during BSF operations, embodying the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Recently, at the All India Police Dog Competition, the Mudhol Hound “Riya” won first place and will lead the dog squad in this year’s parade. The BSG DG was talking to the reporters during the curtain raiser press conference for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, every year on 31st October symbolizing unity, integrity and national solidarity.

“This year’s celebration of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is particularly special to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. This year’s celebrations are unique in many ways which will make the occasion one to remember,” Choudhary said.

This year’s unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade and cultural festival in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, Gujarat. During the Parade, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valor.