BSF To Train Local K9 Police Dog Breeds For Enhanced Border Security Operations
The BSF has already inducted two Indian breeds of dog-the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound which have become a terror for terrorists and Naxalites.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has asked all the State police forces across the country to provide a list of local breeds of dogs so that the border guarding agency can train them properly.
“Yes, through the Bureau of Police Research and Organisation (BPR&D), we have asked all the police forces to inform us about the availability of local breeds of dog. We will train them properly so that these local breeds of dogs can be utilised for all kinds of jobs,” said Dr GS Nag, deputy inspector general in BSF to ETV Bharat in New Delhi on Friday.
“They have been trained for multiple operational theatres whether it is to fight naxalites, terrorism in J&K or drugs detection,” said Nag. According to Nag, BSF has received a request from the Himachal Pradesh police to provide them with Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound.
“In fact, we are planning to provide these breeds of dog to all the state police forces,” informed Nag. Echoing the view, BSF director general, Daljit Singh Choudhary said that Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound have already been deployed along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border.
“These dogs are assigned along the western and eastern frontier to trace terrorists as well as drugs,” said Choudhary. These indigenous dog breeds — Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds — will demonstrate their skills during the forthcoming Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 in Gujarat. These breeds have made significant contributions as force multipliers during BSF operations, embodying the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.
Recently, at the All India Police Dog Competition, the Mudhol Hound “Riya” won first place and will lead the dog squad in this year’s parade. The BSG DG was talking to the reporters during the curtain raiser press conference for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, every year on 31st October symbolizing unity, integrity and national solidarity.
“This year’s celebration of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is particularly special to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. This year’s celebrations are unique in many ways which will make the occasion one to remember,” Choudhary said.
This year’s unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade and cultural festival in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, Gujarat. During the Parade, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valor.
This year’s National Unity Day parade will include contingents from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) along with police forces from states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and the NCC.
The parade will also feature cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, demonstrations by indigenous dog breeds and various martial arts and unarmed combat drills.
The parade will also highlight the participation of women police officers and personnel. The Guard of Honor presented to the Prime Minister will be led by a female officer. Women personnel of CISF and CRPF will demonstrate martial arts and unarmed combat drills, showcasing the strength and courage of India’s daughters.
This year’s parade will also feature a marching contingent comprising exclusively Indian breed dogs of the BSF, Gujarat Police’s Horse Contingent, Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevil Show and BSF’s Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band, which will be major attractions.
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and school bands will add to the grandeur of the ceremony with their eye-catching performances. Young NCC cadets will convey the message “Unity is Strength” through their discipline and enthusiasm. A spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Team will further enhance the parade.
To emphasize the message of unity in diversity, tableaux from different states and union territories will also be part of the parade.
This year’s National Unity Day parade will feature 10 tableaux from National Security Guard (NSG), NDRF, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, reflecting the theme “Unity in Diversity.”
To make this year’s parade more spectacular, brass bands from BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, Delhi Police, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir will also participate.
This year, the parade will feature five Shaurya Chakra awardees from CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from BSF. These brave individuals demonstrated exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir. BSF personnel showcased their unmatched valor and heroism during Operation Sindoor on the western border.
Alongside the parade, a cultural program organized by the Ministry of Culture will showcase 900 artists performing India’s classical dances, highlighting the rich diversity of our culture and national unity.
