BSF, Meghalaya Police Reject Bangladesh's Claim On Hadi Killers Entering India

Shillong: Security agencies in Meghalaya on Sunday dismissed claims by the Bangladesh Police that the killers of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi had entered the state.

The claims are unfounded and misleading, BSF chief in Meghalaya, Inspector General OP Opadhyay said. A top Dhaka Metropolitan Police officer earlier in the day said that two primary suspects in the Hadi murder case have crossed into Meghalaya via the Haluaghat border “with the help of local associates”.

"There is no evidence to suggest that any individual crossed the international border from the Haluaghat sector into Meghalaya. The BSF has neither detected nor received any report of such an incident," Opadhyay told PTI.

The claims being circulated are unfounded and misleading, he said.

A senior Meghalaya police officer also said that there was "no input or intelligence to corroborate" the claim of the suspects' presence in the Garo Hills region.

The officer said local police units had not detected any such movement and coordination with central agencies was ongoing.