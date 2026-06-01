ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Jawan's Son Jatin Chahar Secures AIR 3 In JEE Advanced Despite Battling Jaundice

Sikar/New Delhi: Jatin Kumar Chahar from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district has secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, the results of which were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on late Sunday night. Jatin scored 319 out of 360 marks in the prestigious engineering entrance examination.

A resident of Goth village, Jatin had earlier secured AIR 133 in the JEE Main. He scored 97 per cent in Class X and 95.2 per cent in Class XII.

Top 10 JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers (ETV Bharat)

Continued Preparation Despite Illness

Jatin's preparation journey was marked by a major health setback. He suffered from jaundice for nearly two months during the crucial phase of his preparation, which affected his confidence initially. However, he continued studying and remained focused on his goal.

He said consistent performance in the test series helped rebuild his confidence, and he continued working towards securing a top rank. According to Jatin, he revised the entire syllabus more than 10 times, which gave him confidence that he could rank among the top rank holders.

Family Support Played Key Role

Jatin's father, Dinesh Chahar, serves in the Border Security Force (BSF), while his mother, Monika, is a homemaker. To support his preparation, Jatin and his mother moved to Sikar and rented an accommodation.