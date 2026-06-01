BSF Jawan's Son Jatin Chahar Secures AIR 3 In JEE Advanced Despite Battling Jaundice
Jatin Chahar's disciplined preparation, family support and perseverance helped him secure AIR 3 in JEE Advanced 2026.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Sikar/New Delhi: Jatin Kumar Chahar from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district has secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, the results of which were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on late Sunday night. Jatin scored 319 out of 360 marks in the prestigious engineering entrance examination.
A resident of Goth village, Jatin had earlier secured AIR 133 in the JEE Main. He scored 97 per cent in Class X and 95.2 per cent in Class XII.
Continued Preparation Despite Illness
Jatin's preparation journey was marked by a major health setback. He suffered from jaundice for nearly two months during the crucial phase of his preparation, which affected his confidence initially. However, he continued studying and remained focused on his goal.
He said consistent performance in the test series helped rebuild his confidence, and he continued working towards securing a top rank. According to Jatin, he revised the entire syllabus more than 10 times, which gave him confidence that he could rank among the top rank holders.
Family Support Played Key Role
Jatin's father, Dinesh Chahar, serves in the Border Security Force (BSF), while his mother, Monika, is a homemaker. To support his preparation, Jatin and his mother moved to Sikar and rented an accommodation.
He credited his success to his family's support, disciplined preparation and perseverance. Jatin now hopes to pursue Computer Science at an IIT.
Sharing his advice for students, he said aspirants should never consider themselves weak and should remain focused on their goals. "The bigger the struggle, the greater the satisfaction and success," he said.
JEE (Advanced) 2026 Results Declared— IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 1, 2026
IIT Roorkee, the organizing institute of JEE (Advanced) 2026, congratulates all candidates who have successfully qualified one of India’s most prestigious engineering entrance examinations.
A total of 56,880 candidates have qualified JEE pic.twitter.com/4XWVs71I5u
JEE Advanced 2026 Results
Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone topped JEE Advanced 2026 with 330 out of 360 marks. Kabeer Chhillar secured AIR 2 with 329 marks, while Jatin Chahar finished third with 319 marks.
Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate, securing AIR 77 in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 280 marks.
According to IIT Roorkee, 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2026 and 1,79,694 appeared for both papers held on May 17. A total of 56,880 candidates qualified for the examination, including 46,773 male and 10,107 female candidates. The IIT Madras zone recorded the highest number of successful candidates at 14,294, followed by IIT Bombay with 12,389 and IIT Delhi with 10,697.
Among Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, 3,052 registered, 2,864 appeared and 887 qualified.
JEE Advanced is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology and several other premier engineering institutions across the country.
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