BSF Foils Infiltration Bid In Punjab's Tarn Taran Sector Along India-Pakistan Border, Kills Two
Though BSF troops issued warnings, the intruders continued to advance; while the two were killed by BSF, the third managed to flee back to Pakistan
Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Tarn Taran: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration attempt in the Tarn Taran sector in Punjab along the India-Pakistan border late on Thursday night.
According to preliminary information, three persons attempted to enter Indian territory from across the border in Pakistan. Although BSF troops issued warnings, the intruders continued to advance to the Indian side. Subsequently, two persons were killed in firing by the BSF while the third managed to flee back towards Pakistan.
Investigating officer Atul Soni said, "This incident occurred late Thursday night, around 12.30 am, near the border outpost of Rajoke. During the night, BSF personnel spotted three persons moving suspiciously towards the Indian border from Pakistan's Chattanwala area. The troops repeatedly warned them to stop and turn back, but the intruders did not halt and continued to advance.”
Perceiving a security threat, the BSF opened fire. Two intruders were killed on the spot while the third managed to escape. "The troops took action after the intruders ignored the warnings. Preliminary information indicates that both deceased persons were Pakistani nationals. This is the second infiltration incident in Tarn Taran in the last seven months. Security agencies have stepped up vigilance," said an officer.
Following the incident, security agencies have increased vigilance in the border region, and reports indicate that a search operation is underway. However, the BSF has not yet released detailed official information regarding the recovery of any weapons or other material from the deceased.
Official information regarding further details of the incident and the identities of the two killed individuals is awaited. The BSF and other security agencies are investigating the matter.
Also Read: