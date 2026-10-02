ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Foils Infiltration Bid In Punjab's Tarn Taran Sector Along India-Pakistan Border, Kills Two

Although BSF troops issued warnings, the intruders continued to advance. (Representative Image) ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Tarn Taran: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration attempt in the Tarn Taran sector in Punjab along the India-Pakistan border late on Thursday night.

According to preliminary information, three persons attempted to enter Indian territory from across the border in Pakistan. Although BSF troops issued warnings, the intruders continued to advance to the Indian side. Subsequently, two persons were killed in firing by the BSF while the third managed to flee back towards Pakistan. Investigating officer Atul Soni said, "This incident occurred late Thursday night, around 12.30 am, near the border outpost of Rajoke. During the night, BSF personnel spotted three persons moving suspiciously towards the Indian border from Pakistan's Chattanwala area. The troops repeatedly warned them to stop and turn back, but the intruders did not halt and continued to advance.”