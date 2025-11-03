BSF, Police Foil Drone-Based Smuggling Near Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan; Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Seized
BSF and police foiled a heroin smuggling attempt on the India-Pakistan border, seizing 500 grams drug meant for supply in Punjab and other states.
Sriganganagar: Another case of drug smuggling through drones has been busted near India-Pakistan border. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday night thwarted an attempt to smuggle heroin by drone, and recovered nearly 500 grams of the contraband, the value of which is estimated around Rs 2.5 crore.
Late at night, after hearing the sound of drones in BOP Anandsar area, BSF personnel from the 118th battalion immediately alerted local police, following which a joint search operation was launched by BSF and police in the nearby fields.
SP Amrita Duhan said the BSF and local police have intensified search operations in nearby areas and have interrogated several villagers. "During the search, a yellow packet was found in an open field near village 23-O. The packet had around 500 grams of heroin. The contraband's value in the international market is estimated to be Rs 2.5 crore," she said, adding that locals have been asked to immediately report any suspicious activity.
While the BSF and police continued patrolling, no other suspicious item was found. "After the incident, the BSF and the local police launched an intensive search operation in the surrounding areas. However, no other suspicious object was found from the spot," Duhan said.
It is being suspected that the drugs were dropped from across the border by drones originating in Pakistan and intended for Indian smugglers, who would then have distributed the narcotics substance in Punjab and other states.
Further investigation is underway.
