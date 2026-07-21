ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Detains Pakistani National Along IB In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: Security forces have detained a Pakistani national in Paragwal area of Akhnoor sector of Jammu district while trying to cross into the Indian side along the International Border, sources said on Tuesday.

The intruder said to be in his 50s, has been identified as Muhammad Rafiq Kala, said to be a resident of Pindi area of Pakistan. Kala, as per sources, was seen in suspicious circumstances near the international border in the Paragwal area, after which the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF)deployed on the border caught him.

The detained person is being questioned and the circumstances of his crossing the border are being investigated. According to police sources, his identity and background are being verified during the initial investigation.