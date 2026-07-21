BSF Detains Pakistani National Along IB In Jammu And Kashmir
Sources said that the intruder was found crossing the border under suspicious circumstances by the BSF and subsequently detained, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Jammu: Security forces have detained a Pakistani national in Paragwal area of Akhnoor sector of Jammu district while trying to cross into the Indian side along the International Border, sources said on Tuesday.
The intruder said to be in his 50s, has been identified as Muhammad Rafiq Kala, said to be a resident of Pindi area of Pakistan. Kala, as per sources, was seen in suspicious circumstances near the international border in the Paragwal area, after which the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF)deployed on the border caught him.
The detained person is being questioned and the circumstances of his crossing the border are being investigated. According to police sources, his identity and background are being verified during the initial investigation.
Security agencies are investigating whether he entered Indian territory by mistake or there was some other motive behind it.
News agency PTI reported that the Pakistani resident told the security forces personnel during questioning that he had lost his way while visiting his sister and crossed the border inadvertently. Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, according to officials.
It should be noted that several such incidents have come to light in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the past, where Pakistani citizens mistakenly crossed the international border and entered Indian territory. After investigation and identity verification, several people were handed over to Pakistani authorities on humanitarian grounds after completing legal proceedings. More details are awaited in the Paragwal incident.
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