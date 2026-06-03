ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF-BGB Director General Level Talks To Start From June 8

New Delhi: Strengthening border security through enhanced fencing, preventing illegal crossings and ensuring action against Indian insurgent groups (IIGs) operating from Bangladeshi territory are set to be among the key issues during the 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), scheduled to be held in New Delhi from June 8 to 11.

The four-day conference assumes significance amid growing concerns over repeated incidents of fence breaching by Bangladeshi nationals and persistent challenges in securing the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border. A BSF spokesperson told ETV Bharat here on Wednesday that senior officials from both countries are expected to review existing security arrangements and discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in addressing border-related threats.

The Indian delegation will be led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, while the Bangladesh delegation will be headed by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. "Incidents of fence breaching by Bangladeshi nationals will be discussed in detail," the official said.

Security agencies have reported several instances in recent years where individuals attempted to cross the international border illegally, exploiting vulnerable stretches and using riverine routes. "Such breaches not only facilitate illegal migration but also create opportunities for smuggling networks and other trans-border criminal activities," the official said.

Construction of border fencing is another major agenda for discussion. India has been working to strengthen border infrastructure to curb infiltration, smuggling and other illegal activities. However, fencing work in certain stretches continues to face challenges due to difficult terrain, riverine gaps, densely populated border areas and issues related to land availability.

Officials are expected to discuss ways to expedite pending projects and improve coordination for maintaining effective border management. The conference will also focus on action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) that have historically sought shelter or logistical support across the border.

India is expected to seek continued support from Bangladesh in preventing the regrouping or movement of such elements. Apart from these issues, the two sides will deliberate on trans-border crimes, attacks on border personnel, confidence-building measures and mechanisms for enhancing intelligence sharing.