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'BSF Admirably Fulfills Duty As First Line Of Defence': Amit Shah Inaugurates Border Outposts In Gujarat's Bhuj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during the inauguration of Border Out Posts (BOPs) G-7 and G-13 in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi during his visit to the border area in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Friday, May 29, 2026. ( IANS )

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, the Union Home Minister said, "The G-7 and G-13 border outposts are exemplary models of engineering, as the BSF has erected a robust security framework in this remote terrain. The Modi government is committed to making India's borders even more secure, strong, and impregnable. The government is creating a 'leak-proof security grid' from every perspective, installing technical fencing where ground fencing is difficult, thereby forming an impregnable security perimeter," he said.

"The Modi government is committed to making India's borders even more secure, strong, and impregnable. In line with this resolve, today the Border Outposts G-7 and G-13 were inaugurated in Bhuj, Gujarat. On this occasion, I also interacted with the brave and vigilant soldiers of the BSF who remain ever ready, day and night, to defend our borders," Shah wrote on his X handle.

Bhuj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre is creating a 'leak-proof security grid' and is committed to make the borders even more secure, strong and impregnable while inaugurating Border Outpost G-7 and G-13 in Gujarat's Bhuj. He also interacted with the Border Security force (BSF) personnel, lauding them for fulfilling their duty as the 'First Line of Defence'.

He said that the G-7 Border Outpost was constructed at a cost of around Rs 175 crore to strengthen border infrastructure in the region. A few kilometres from here, at Banaskantha, a centre was set up to raise public awareness about the BSF.

Lauding the BSF personnel for their performance amidst arduous conditions, Shah said, "At times, you have to work in the remote desert, and at other times-such as in Rajasthan-you must perform your duties even in temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius. It is not just the Government of India, but the entire population of 140 crore who respect the BSF. It is because of you that they are able to sleep soundly at night".

He further said, "Since its inception, the BSF has shouldered the responsibility of guarding two of the most challenging borders: one with Pakistan and the other with Bangladesh. The sheer expanse of these borders is such that, over the course of their careers, BSF personnel are required to face every conceivable climatic extreme—ranging from minus 45 degrees to plus 50 degrees. At times, they must operate within the impenetrable deserts of Kutch, the marshlands of Sir Creek and the Harami Nalas, or amidst the deserts of Rajasthan, enduring temperatures as high as 50 degrees."

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, also planted a neem sapling on the occasion. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi were also present at the inauguration.

The Union Home Minister further said, "When I visited Sanchu, upon reaching the camp, I found the temperature was 46 degrees Celsius. From the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, the forests of the Sundarbans, the banks of the Ganges, to the hills and jungles of Meghalaya and Assam, over the past six decades, the BSF has admirably fulfilled its duty as the First Line of Defence. In the service of this cause, 2,000 of your brave personnel have made the supreme sacrifice. The Government of India and the 1.4 billion people of the nation consistently accord respect and honour and thanks the BSF, for whom they can sleep soundly."