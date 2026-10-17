Brutality By Cops Part Of Conspiracy To Silence Voices: Rahul
The women protesters demanded action against the police personnel, with Gandhi asking them to provide more evidence so that cases can be filed.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the brutality inflicted by the Delhi Police on protesters, including students and women, is part of a conspiracy to silence voices and ensure that no one dares to raise questions. In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said such brutality by the police has crossed shameful limits.
"Sexual harassment, dragging clothes and assaults on private parts -- the brutality of the Delhi Police against students and women raising their voices for democracy has crossed shameful limits. "This is all part of that conspiracy to silence voices, where you scare them so much, humiliate them so deeply that no one dares to raise questions again," he said.
यौन उत्पीड़न, कपड़े खींचना और निजी अंगों पर हमला - लोकतंत्र के लिए आवाज़ उठाने वाली छात्राओं और महिलाओं के साथ दिल्ली पुलिस की बर्बरता शर्मनाक हदें पार कर रही है। यह सब आवाज़ों को दबाने की उस साजिश का हिस्सा है, जिसमें इतना डरा दो, इतना अपमानित करो कि कोई दोबारा सवाल उठाने की हिम्मत ही न करे। मोदी-शाह जानते हैं कि जिस दिन सत्ता हाथ से गई, उस दिन उनकी मनमानी की कहानी खत्म। उनका यही डर पुलिस तक पहुँचता है और हिंसा बनकर देश के युवाओं और महिलाओं पर टूट रहा है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2026
"Modi-Shah know that the day power slips from their hands, the story of their whims ends. It is this very fear that reaches police and unleashes violence on the country's youngsters and women," Gandhi said, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Congress leader also posted a 10-minute video with his post about his conversation with some young women protesters who were allegedly treated brutally by police during their recent protests.
The women narrated their experiences of how police personnel targeted their private parts, and officers asked their subordinates to harass them sexually by touching their private parts. They demanded action against the police personnel, with Gandhi asking them to provide more evidence in the form of photos and videos so that cases can be filed against the cops.
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