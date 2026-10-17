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Brutality By Cops Part Of Conspiracy To Silence Voices: Rahul

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the brutality inflicted by the Delhi Police on protesters, including students and women, is part of a conspiracy to silence voices and ensure that no one dares to raise questions. In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said such brutality by the police has crossed shameful limits.

"Sexual harassment, dragging clothes and assaults on private parts -- the brutality of the Delhi Police against students and women raising their voices for democracy has crossed shameful limits. "This is all part of that conspiracy to silence voices, where you scare them so much, humiliate them so deeply that no one dares to raise questions again," he said.

"Modi-Shah know that the day power slips from their hands, the story of their whims ends. It is this very fear that reaches police and unleashes violence on the country's youngsters and women," Gandhi said, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress leader also posted a 10-minute video with his post about his conversation with some young women protesters who were allegedly treated brutally by police during their recent protests.