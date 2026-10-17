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Brutality By Cops Part Of Conspiracy To Silence Voices: Rahul

The women protesters demanded action against the police personnel, with Gandhi asking them to provide more evidence so that cases can be filed.

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST

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New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the brutality inflicted by the Delhi Police on protesters, including students and women, is part of a conspiracy to silence voices and ensure that no one dares to raise questions. In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said such brutality by the police has crossed shameful limits.

"Sexual harassment, dragging clothes and assaults on private parts -- the brutality of the Delhi Police against students and women raising their voices for democracy has crossed shameful limits. "This is all part of that conspiracy to silence voices, where you scare them so much, humiliate them so deeply that no one dares to raise questions again," he said.

"Modi-Shah know that the day power slips from their hands, the story of their whims ends. It is this very fear that reaches police and unleashes violence on the country's youngsters and women," Gandhi said, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader also posted a 10-minute video with his post about his conversation with some young women protesters who were allegedly treated brutally by police during their recent protests.

The women narrated their experiences of how police personnel targeted their private parts, and officers asked their subordinates to harass them sexually by touching their private parts. They demanded action against the police personnel, with Gandhi asking them to provide more evidence in the form of photos and videos so that cases can be filed against the cops.

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TAGGED:

CONGRESS
DELHI POLICE ASSAULT
DELHI WOMEN PROTESTERS
DELHI PROTEST
RAHUL GANDHI

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