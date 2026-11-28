ETV Bharat / bharat

BRS To Support Delimitation Bill, Says Working President K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday announced its support for the Delimitation bill and the implementation of women's reservation.

In a statement, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats in the proposed Delimitation bill, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses his party's key concern that the existing 24 per cent share of southern states be protected. This will increase Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26.

"Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," he said in a statement.

BRS has three members in Rajya Sabha but none in Lok Sabha.

Rao said the party's stand on delimitation has always been clear that there should not be any reduction in South India's parliamentary representation and that no injustice to Telangana would be tolerated.

BRS, founded by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has consistently demanded that the south's existing 24 per cent share be protected.