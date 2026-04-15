BRS Supports Women's Reservation Bill But Opposes Delimitation Link: KT Rama Rao
Rama Rao stated that the proper sequence must be followed: first the census, then delimitation, and only thereafter any structural changes.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday came in support for the Women’s Reservation Amendments Bill and firmly opposed any attempt to link its implementation with the process of delimitation.
Speaking to reporters here, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that his party has a proven track record of promoting women’s empowerment during its tenure in power in Telangana.
He said that under the leadership of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the BRS government not only supported the Women’s Reservation Bill but also passed resolutions in both the Telangana Legislative Assembly and the Telangana Legislative Council backing the initiative.
Rama Rao stressed that the previous BRS government implemented 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies and ensured one-third reservation in market committees, which shows the party's commitment to enhancing women’s political participation.
"Implement women's reservation immediately. There are 543 seats in Parliament, apply it there. In Telangana, there are 119 Assembly seats, implement it here as well. Why create confusion by linking it to seat increases and delimitation?" he questioned.
Rama Rao stated that the proper sequence must be followed: first the Census, then delimitation, and only thereafter any structural changes. He added that the BRS would support any reasonable proposal that does not harm the interests of southern states.
During his address, Rao warned that any move perceived as detrimental to the region would be opposed by the party through public protests if necessary. He also criticised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, calling him a "hybrid Chief Minister" and alleged inconsistency in his political stance.
While BRS, which is in opposition in Telangana, has no Lok Sabha MP, it has three members in the Rajya Sabha - the Upper House of the Parliament.
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