ETV Bharat / bharat

BRS Supports Women's Reservation Bill But Opposes Delimitation Link: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday came in support for the Women’s Reservation Amendments Bill and firmly opposed any attempt to link its implementation with the process of delimitation.

Speaking to reporters here, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that his party has a proven track record of promoting women’s empowerment during its tenure in power in Telangana.

He said that under the leadership of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the BRS government not only supported the Women’s Reservation Bill but also passed resolutions in both the Telangana Legislative Assembly and the Telangana Legislative Council backing the initiative.

Rama Rao stressed that the previous BRS government implemented 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies and ensured one-third reservation in market committees, which shows the party's commitment to enhancing women’s political participation.