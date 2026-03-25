'Broken Country Poised To Be Broker Nation’: Jairam Ramesh
Ramesh said it is a failure of 'Modi huglomacy' that Pakistan is poised to mediate in the West Asia conflict.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the government after it reportedly called Pakistan a "dalaal nation".
Ramesh said the “failure of Modi huglomacy” is that a broken country is now poised to be a “broker country”. The Congress leader's jibe came after the government eportedly told an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation that there is nothing new in Pakistan's mediation efforts in the matter as that country has been "used" by the US since 1981.
"We are not a dalaal nation," Jaishankar is reported to have told the attendees of the meeting convened at the Parliament complex to discuss the West Asia crisis. Reacting to it, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on X, “Failure of Modi huglomacy: a broken country is now poised to be a ‘broker country’.”
Tagging a media report on Jaishankar's remarks, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a social media post, “Was India a ‘Broker Country’ when Modi was desperate to mediate between Russia & Ukraine? Selective brokering or selective memory?” The government told the all-party meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to US President Donald Trump that the war in West Asia between the US-Israel and Iran must end soon as it is hurting everyone.
Failure of Modi huglomacy: a broken country is now poised to be a “broker country”. https://t.co/ezA2sOv3IH— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 25, 2026
Sources said that the government refuted the opposition's charge that New Delhi was silent on the situation, asserting that "we are commenting and responding". The government is also said to have informed the parties that its prime concern is ensuring the security of the Indian diaspora living in the Gulf region and fulfilling domestic energy needs.
On that count, the government said it has been successful so far.
The Opposition, however, said the answers provided at the meeting by the government were "unsatisfactory" and demanded that a debate be held on the West Asia situation in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
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