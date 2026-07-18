ETV Bharat / bharat

Broadband Internet Suspended In J&K’s Doda As Protests Continue Over Civilian Death

Security personnel vigil after an assailant, Arif from Bhaderwah, involved in Bovine smuggling as per the J&K Police, died during a scuffle with the J&K Police, in Doda on Friday. ( ANI )

Jammu: Protests and shutdown continue for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district following the death of a 30-year-old man in alleged police firing. The Seerat Committee called for the bandh, urging people to protest peacefully and seek justice for the deceased’s family.

Due to the tense situation, mobile internet services have completely been suspended across the Doda district for the second consecutive day. Landline and broadband internet services were also snapped on Saturday, disrupted normal life and commercial activities. Banks, cyber cafes, online service providers, and other institutions face operational difficulties, with many cyber cafes closed and essential digital services impacted.

Locals express concern, especially for youth, as students, remote workers, and job seekers struggle with the internet shutdown amid the ongoing unrest. Meanwhile, internet speeds were restricted in Kishtwar amid the heightened security.

Imam of Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar, Maulana Farooq Ahmed Kichlu, also expressed concern over the Bhaderwah incident and called for a complete and peaceful strike in the district. He appealed to the public, traders, and shopkeepers to support the strike and maintain peace.

Maulana Kichlu described the alleged death of a local youth in Jai Valley as extremely sad and demanded an impartial, high-level investigation to uncover the facts. “The government should take strict legal action against those responsible,” he said.

Following the civilian’s death, protests erupted in Bhaderwah and surrounding areas, with demonstrators demanding a transparent investigation and justice for the victim's family. Some protestors also demanded a CBI probe and strict action against the guilty.

Politicians demand transparent probe