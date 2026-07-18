Broadband Internet Suspended In J&K’s Doda As Protests Continue Over Civilian Death
Protests and shutdown continue in Doda after a 30-year-old’s death in alleged police firing. Internet and phone services also remain suspended, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Jammu: Protests and shutdown continue for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district following the death of a 30-year-old man in alleged police firing. The Seerat Committee called for the bandh, urging people to protest peacefully and seek justice for the deceased’s family.
Due to the tense situation, mobile internet services have completely been suspended across the Doda district for the second consecutive day. Landline and broadband internet services were also snapped on Saturday, disrupted normal life and commercial activities. Banks, cyber cafes, online service providers, and other institutions face operational difficulties, with many cyber cafes closed and essential digital services impacted.
Locals express concern, especially for youth, as students, remote workers, and job seekers struggle with the internet shutdown amid the ongoing unrest. Meanwhile, internet speeds were restricted in Kishtwar amid the heightened security.
Imam of Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar, Maulana Farooq Ahmed Kichlu, also expressed concern over the Bhaderwah incident and called for a complete and peaceful strike in the district. He appealed to the public, traders, and shopkeepers to support the strike and maintain peace.
Maulana Kichlu described the alleged death of a local youth in Jai Valley as extremely sad and demanded an impartial, high-level investigation to uncover the facts. “The government should take strict legal action against those responsible,” he said.
Following the civilian’s death, protests erupted in Bhaderwah and surrounding areas, with demonstrators demanding a transparent investigation and justice for the victim's family. Some protestors also demanded a CBI probe and strict action against the guilty.
Politicians demand transparent probe
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq, and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami expressed concern and called for impartial and transparent inquiry into the incident.
The civilian who died has been identified as 30-year-old Arif Hussain, a Bhaderwah resident and a driver. He was the sole breadwinner, and his wife is eight months pregnant, per his family. They have also demanded an immediate, impartial and time-bound investigation by the government.
With tensions high, mobile internet remains suspended for the second day, and security has been further tightened.
Police version on incident
The Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that on Thursday night, a police team attempted to stop suspicious individuals in the Jai Valley area. During the encounter, a scuffle broke out, and there was an attempt to snatch an officer’s weapon. A shot was fired, injuring one person who later died in hospital. One police official also suffered serious head injuries.
Police said the initial probe revealed no terrorist links and claimed the deceased was allegedly involved in a cattle smuggling case.
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