ETV Bharat / bharat

BIF Slams SIM-Binding Directions For Msg Apps; Calls For Talks, Pause On Implementation Timelines

New Delhi: Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Tuesday flagged "serious concerns" over the government directive mandating a continuous, active SIM for use of messaging apps, and urged the Centre to pause implementation timelines and hold stakeholder consultations on the SIM-binding issue.

BIF said that, while well-intentioned in its stated goal of curbing cyber-fraud originating from abroad, the directions raise significant questions of jurisdiction, consumer impact, and risk, creating obligations that extend far beyond the mandate of the Telecom Act or the purpose of the Telecom Cyber Security Rules.

BIF represents major technology firms like Meta, Google, and others, and its latest stance marks another standoff with the telcos' body COAI, which believes the government's latest directive would bolster national security and safeguard citizens.

COAI on Monday pledged telecom operators' commitment to supporting the seamless implementation of the directive.

"BIF expresses serious concern over the directions for SIM binding issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on 28 November 2025, mandating that app-based communication services remain continuously linked to the specific SIM card installed in the user's device and forcing periodic six-hour logouts for web/desktop versions," BIF said in its statement.

BIF termed it "disappointing" that directions of such far-reaching operational impact have been issued with such short implementation timelines, "without any form of public consultation or user-impact assessment".