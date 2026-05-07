ETV Bharat / bharat

BRO Marks 67th Raising Day, Basks In Operation Sindoor Glory

New Delhi: As the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrates its 67th Raising Day on May 7, the organisation’s crucial contribution to Operation Sindoor has emerged as a major example of how strategic infrastructure is increasingly shaping India’s military preparedness and border security.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the success of Operation Sindoor was supported by roads, bridges and connectivity infrastructure developed by the BRO in some of the country’s most difficult and strategically sensitive terrains.

These projects enabled rapid mobilisation of troops, transportation of heavy military equipment and uninterrupted logistics support to forward areas during the operation.

The Operation Sindoor, according to the Defence Ministry, highlighted the growing importance of all-weather connectivity along India’s borders, especially in high-altitude sectors where terrain and climate often become major operational challenges. The BRO’s network of strategic roads ensured that armed forces could maintain swift movement and operational readiness in remote frontier locations.

In December last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of BRO to the nation. Spread across two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir — and seven states — Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal & Mizoram — these projects (28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous) have been completed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the highest-value inaugurations in the BRO’s history.

Chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi recently, Singh also acknowledged the BRO’s efforts toward enhancing connectivity in the North-Eastern region and in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, thereby contributing to security and regional development.

"The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces and worked toward bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the residents," he said. Singh added that the BRO has been entrusted with the task of developing infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border, spanning around 1,600 kilometres, an initiative that will further bolster border management capabilities.