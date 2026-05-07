BRO Marks 67th Raising Day, Basks In Operation Sindoor Glory
Success of Operation Sindoor was supported by roads, bridges and connectivity infrastructure developed by BRO in some of India’s most difficult and strategically sensitive terrains.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrates its 67th Raising Day on May 7, the organisation’s crucial contribution to Operation Sindoor has emerged as a major example of how strategic infrastructure is increasingly shaping India’s military preparedness and border security.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the success of Operation Sindoor was supported by roads, bridges and connectivity infrastructure developed by the BRO in some of the country’s most difficult and strategically sensitive terrains.
These projects enabled rapid mobilisation of troops, transportation of heavy military equipment and uninterrupted logistics support to forward areas during the operation.
The Operation Sindoor, according to the Defence Ministry, highlighted the growing importance of all-weather connectivity along India’s borders, especially in high-altitude sectors where terrain and climate often become major operational challenges. The BRO’s network of strategic roads ensured that armed forces could maintain swift movement and operational readiness in remote frontier locations.
In December last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of BRO to the nation. Spread across two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir — and seven states — Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal & Mizoram — these projects (28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous) have been completed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the highest-value inaugurations in the BRO’s history.
Chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi recently, Singh also acknowledged the BRO’s efforts toward enhancing connectivity in the North-Eastern region and in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, thereby contributing to security and regional development.
"The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces and worked toward bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the residents," he said. Singh added that the BRO has been entrusted with the task of developing infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border, spanning around 1,600 kilometres, an initiative that will further bolster border management capabilities.
The BRO, established in 1960, has constructed over 64,000 km roads, 1,179 bridges, 22 airfields and seven tunnels, enhancing operational readiness and socio-economic development in border areas. Key infrastructure projects executed by the BRO and its critical role in developing roads along the northern border were also highlighted.
The Defence Ministry noted that the BRO’s contribution goes far beyond construction work. “Its personnel operate under extreme weather conditions, often at altitudes above 15,000 feet, where freezing temperatures, avalanches and landslides remain constant threats. Despite these challenges, BRO teams continue to build and maintain infrastructure that serves both strategic and civilian purposes,” the ministry stated.
During Operation Sindoor, many of these assets proved critical in ensuring seamless connectivity to forward posts and operational zones. Defence officials emphasised that infrastructure built by the BRO reduced deployment time and enhanced the military’s ability to respond quickly in sensitive sectors.
Roads built by the BRO in regions such as Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have improved access to previously isolated areas while also supporting troop deployment and surveillance operations.
“Modern warfare depends heavily on logistics and mobility, making infrastructure development a strategic necessity rather than merely a developmental activity. In this context, the BRO has emerged as a force multiplier for the armed forces,” renowned defence expert Brigadier (Retd) B K Khanna told ETV Bharat.
Apart from military utility, BRO projects have transformed the lives of local populations in border areas by improving access to healthcare, education, tourism and trade. Many villages that remained cut off for months due to snowfall or poor connectivity are now linked through all-weather roads, Khanna said.
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