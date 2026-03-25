ETV Bharat / bharat

'BRO Fostering Ecosystem In Encompassing National Security, Development And Connectivity': Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is fostering an ecosystem in the encompassing national security, development, and connectivity.

Chairing a meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on BRO in New Delhi, he acknowledged the BRO’s efforts towards enhancing connectivity in the North-Eastern region and in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, thereby contributing to security and regional development.

“The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces, and worked towards bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the residents,” he said, adding that the BRO has been entrusted with the task of developing infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border, spanning approximately 1,600 kilometres, an initiative that will further bolster the border management capabilities.

The progress under the Border Roads Development Programme 2023-28, under which over 1,000 road and infrastructure projects are being executed including new construction, upgradation and maintenance works to further strengthen border connectivity, was discussed during the meeting. The Defence Minister asserted through this network, all-weather connectivity is being ensured even in remote and high-altitude regions, thereby strengthening the operational mobility and defence preparedness.

Drawing the attention of the members to the crucial aspect of ‘technology utilisation’, Singh stated that the BRO is rapidly adopting modern construction techniques by making best use of technologies such as High Altitude Equipment, Modular Bridges, and Precast Technologies.

“The BRO has enhanced both the quality and the pace of its work. This demonstrates that we are building future-ready infrastructure,” he said. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthen the BRO in terms of budgetary support, modern equipment, and initiatives aimed at the welfare of their personnel.