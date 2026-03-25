'BRO Fostering Ecosystem In Encompassing National Security, Development And Connectivity': Rajnath Singh
The Defence Minister acknowledged the BRO’s efforts towards enhancing connectivity in the North-Eastern region and in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is fostering an ecosystem in the encompassing national security, development, and connectivity.
Chairing a meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on BRO in New Delhi, he acknowledged the BRO’s efforts towards enhancing connectivity in the North-Eastern region and in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, thereby contributing to security and regional development.
“The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces, and worked towards bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the residents,” he said, adding that the BRO has been entrusted with the task of developing infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border, spanning approximately 1,600 kilometres, an initiative that will further bolster the border management capabilities.
The progress under the Border Roads Development Programme 2023-28, under which over 1,000 road and infrastructure projects are being executed including new construction, upgradation and maintenance works to further strengthen border connectivity, was discussed during the meeting. The Defence Minister asserted through this network, all-weather connectivity is being ensured even in remote and high-altitude regions, thereby strengthening the operational mobility and defence preparedness.
Drawing the attention of the members to the crucial aspect of ‘technology utilisation’, Singh stated that the BRO is rapidly adopting modern construction techniques by making best use of technologies such as High Altitude Equipment, Modular Bridges, and Precast Technologies.
“The BRO has enhanced both the quality and the pace of its work. This demonstrates that we are building future-ready infrastructure,” he said. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthen the BRO in terms of budgetary support, modern equipment, and initiatives aimed at the welfare of their personnel.
A comprehensive overview of the BRO including its role, key achievements, challenges faced in difficult terrain & extreme climatic conditions and its contribution in disaster management was provided to the members by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Harpal Singh.
The BRO, established in 1960, has constructed over 64,000 km of roads, 1,179 bridges, 22 airfields and seven tunnels, significantly enhancing operational readiness and socio-economic development in border areas. Key infrastructure projects executed by the BRO and its critical role in developing roads along the northern border were also highlighted.
The Committee was informed how border infrastructure development improved operational preparedness and accelerated socio-economic growth of border areas contributing towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. BRO’s role in executing projects in friendly foreign countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar and Tajikistan was also brought out.
Highlighting the challenges of limited working seasons, land acquisition issues and environmental clearances, the DGBR emphasised the BRO’s focus on capacity enhancement and adoption of modern construction technologies to deliver faster and more sustainable infrastructure.
He underscored the welfare measures for the BRO personnel, especially casual labour, as part of human resource initiatives. The DGBR reiterated the BRO’s unique capability as a specialised organisation combining military ethos with engineering excellence enabling rapid mobilisation and execution of works in high-altitude and remote areas.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Sukriti Likhi, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Raj Kumar Arora and other senior officials were present during the meeting.
Also Read
Modern Warfare Beyond Borders: Rajnath Urges Youth To Stay Ready, Expands NCC Intake