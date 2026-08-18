ETV Bharat / bharat

Strengthen Diplomatic, Consular Mechanisms To Protect Indian Seafarers In Conflict Zones: Brittas To Jaishankar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to strengthen diplomatic and consular mechanisms for the protection of Indian seafarers working in conflict-affected and high-risk maritime regions, amid growing risks to their safety.

In a letter to Jaishankar, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, the CPI(M) leader highlighted the risks faced by Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Black Sea. He called for stronger institutional arrangements to ensure prompt government intervention in cases involving disappearance, injury, death, abandonment, detention, evacuation and repatriation.

Brittas also specifically raised the case of Shinton Benny, a young trainee deck officer from Kochi, who has reportedly been missing since August 12, while serving aboard the Japan-flagged Victorious Ace, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines. The vessel was reportedly sailing from South Africa towards Singapore, when Benny went missing.

The MP urged the External Affairs Ministry to expedite all necessary diplomatic and consular measures to trace Benny and ascertain his safety and whereabouts at the earliest, in coordination with concerned authorities.

“There is an equally urgent need to strengthen diplomatic assistance in securing death and injury compensation and other legitimate contractual dues of Indian seafarers. Families often face considerable difficulties in pursuing claims against overseas ship owners, employers, managers or insurers, particularly where vessels are foreign-flagged, the parties are located in different jurisdictions, or sanctions and disputed or non-compliant P&I (protection and indemnity) insurance arrangements complicate enforcement. The Ministry of External Affairs, through the concerned Indian missions, could play an important facilitating role in taking up such matters with overseas ship owners, ship managers and employers, and in securing the expeditious settlement of legitimate compensation, death benefits, wages and other contractual dues,” Britas said in his letter.

Underlining the scale of the risks, Brittas referred to the government’s reply to his Rajya Sabha question, according to which 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives, and 75 Indians have been injured since the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia this year.