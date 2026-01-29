ETV Bharat / bharat

Brittas Highlights Duopoly, Passenger Safety In Aviation Sector In RS

New Delhi: CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Thursday said a "duopoly" in India's aviation sector has led to exploitation of passengers, as he mentioned the Learjet 45 crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and the Ahmedabad Air India accident that took 260 lives. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Brittas urged the government to use its powers to control "excessive, predatory pricing and oligopolistic practices" of the airlines.

"For many years, members have been pointing out the blatant exploitation of air passengers mainly on account of duopoly and abject abdication of responsibility by the government. I have narrated the misery and agony of Pravasi Malayali who are fleeced when they come here," Brittas said. He said Aircraft Rules, 1937 empower the DGCA to issue binding directions against excessive, predatory pricing, and oligopolistic practices.

"Government was in a denial mode, they said the market would be determined by demand-supply criteria. When the IndiGo fiasco happened, the government reluctantly invoked this Act. Is it not a fact we have been telling to act to protect the interest of air passengers?" he said.

"Even in citadel of capitalism, the US, no single domestic airline holds 25 per cent share. In China, even three largest airlines put together would not cross 60 per cent. Here, two airlines hold 90 per cent of the share," he said.